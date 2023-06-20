×
Paris Jackson Serves Edgy Style at Bonnaroo Arts & Music Festival in Platform Boots and Vivienne Westwood Top

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 18: Paris Jackson performs in concert during Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18, 2023 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)
Paris Jackson performs in concert during Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18, 2023 in Manchester, Tenn.
Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage
Paris Jackson brought energy and style to the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival this weekend.

On the fourth day of the event, the daughter of the legendary musician Michael Jackson showcased her individual style by combining a vibrant red miniskirt with a daring graffiti-inspired top from Vivienne Westwood. 

Paris Jackson performs in concert during Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18, 2023 in Manchester, Tenn.
Paris Jackson performs in concert during Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18, 2023, in Manchester, Tenn.

The unisex top featured the digital Terror Print hand drawn by Vivienne Westwood herself for the charity War Child. Jackson’s performance look exemplified her ability to blend edginess with a touch of glamour, creating a memorable and distinctive look.

When it came to footwear, she was seen in a pair of platform boots complete with a chunky heel and matching platform. This style has become a popular trend, loved for its elevated soles that add height and a fashion-forward edge to any outfit.

Paris Jackson during Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18, 2023 in Manchester, Tenn.
Paris Jackson during Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18, 2023 in Manchester, Tenn.

For the press conference, she slipped on a Marc Jacobs Heaven Navy Warp Sweater that she coupled with Golden Goose Mid-Star sneakers. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant skate scene of the 1980s, the Mid Star sneakers offer a sophisticated take on this style. With a brown suede upper, a white leather star, and a silver metallic leather flash, these sneakers exude an elegant charm. The black nappa leather heel tab and pink laces add a finishing touch to their distinctive look.

The singer is known for her eclectic and bohemian style, as she usually combines vintage pieces with edgy and rock-inspired elements. As it relates to shoes, she has been seen wearing a variety of styles, including chunky boots, platform sandals, and retro sneakers, adding a unique touch to her overall look.

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is an American annual four-day music festival developed and founded by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment. Each year the festival showcases an impressive lineup of music performances and artistic installations. With its vibrant atmosphere and diverse range of genres, Bonnaroo has become a beloved destination for music lovers and art enthusiasts alike.

