Paris Hilton Performs Concert in Custom Versace Minidress With Sparkly Thigh-High Boots to Celebrate Pride Month

Paris Hilton, icons only concert, versace, custom Atelier Versace, LA Pride
Paris Hilton performs at her "Icons Only" concert at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles on June 7, 2023.
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Share

Paris Hilton took over the stage at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles for her “Icons Only” show, celebrating Pride Month on Wednesday night.

The socialite-turned-singer performed her hit song “Stars Are Blind” for a sold-out crowd, with appearances by Kim Petras and Saweetie.

For the special show, Hilton donned a custom Atelier Versace look speckled with iridescent crystals throughout.

paris hilton wears custom versace during her icons only LA Pride concert
Paris Hilton hits the stage in a custom Atelier Versace look at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.Shutterstock

The ensemble included a white corset top with sheer net construction and long gloves.

The former “Simple Life” star wore a pair of coordinating boots covered in crystal studs. The satiny, thigh-high style featured an almond toe, a high block heel and a subtly slouchy design.

paris hilton wears crystal-embellished thigh-high boots
A closer look at Paris Hilton wearing crystal stud-embellished thigh-high boots.Shutterstock

Taking to Instagram to share some photos from the concert, she captioned a post: “When I said #IconsOnly, I meant ICONS ONLY This show is truly such a dream come true. I am so grateful for all of the support and love I felt on stage, the energy from the crowd was absolutely electrifying It’s always been a dream of mine to perform live and share this experience with my incredible fans, and I can’t wait for my next show!!! Love you all.”

In response, Hilton received a slew of comments, including some love from other celebrities like Dakota Fanning and Marc Jacobs.

A portion of the proceeds made from the concert was donated to the LGBTQ+ non-profit organization GLAAD.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to see how Paris Hilton’s style has evolved over the years.

