Paris Hilton Sparkles in Stella McCartney Minidress and Metallic Pumps in Cannes

Paris HIlton at a Revolve dinner held on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Guest arriving for the wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum in Beverly Hills, CA. 11 Nov 2021 Pictured: Paula Abdul. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804411_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Guest arriving for the wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum in Beverly Hills, CA. 11 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kathy Hilton. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804411_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Guest arriving for the wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum in Beverly Hills, CA. 11 Nov 2021 Pictured: ?. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804411_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Guest arriving for the wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum in Beverly Hills, CA. 11 Nov 2021 Pictured: Rachel Zoe. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804411_040.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Paris Hilton shimmered in silver on her social media.

The socialite posted to her Instagram page on Thursday from her trip to Cannes, France. In her post, she wore the crystal-embellished cape minidress from Stella McCartney from the brand’s summer 2023 collection.

The minidress is made of silk with crystal strass covering the entire garment and featured a cape sleeve overlay and a scoop neckline. Hilton accessorized the dress with more silver. She wore stud earrings and sparkly fingerless gloves.

Hilton added more silver to her look with her footwear. The “Stars Are Blind” singer slipped into a pair of classic pumps that were covered in a shiny silver hue. The shoes were complete with a sharp pointed toe and a thin heel that reached at least 4 inches. Hilton frequents the timeless style for her dressed-up outfits.

When it comes to the “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe, it’s wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by the likes of Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaïa boots, Rothy’s flats and comfy K-Swiss sneakers.

In May, Hilton attended her first Met Gala, where she wore a pair of Marc Jacobs’ signature sky-high platform boots with a dramatic 8.5-inch flared block heel. She wore the shoes with a black leather and crystal dress, also from Marc Jacobs.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

