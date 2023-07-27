Paris Hilton Struggles to Take Off Her MSCHF x Crocs Big Yellow Boots in Video

Paris Hilton shared the reality of rocking MSCHF‘s new yellow collaborative Crocs boots.

Captured in a short video posted yesterday, Hilton struggled to get her Big Yellow Boots off. Sitting in a high chair, the media personality held her leg out while a friend lay out underneath her, tugging the bright yellow Crocs-inspired boots off her feet.

The Big Yellow Boots have a similar silhouette to MSCHF’s viral Big Red Boots, which are notoriously hard to get off. Celebrities and adventurous footwear fanatics alike have posted videos of themselves struggling to take the shoes off, turning it into a trend.

Hilton starred in MSCHF and Crocs’ campaign for the viral boot. The social media star shared a plethora of images from the high-camp shoot to her Instagram on Monday.

The striking yellow boots in collaboration with Crocs first debuted during Paris Fashion Week amidst Rick Owens’ menswear spring 2024 show. The bulky style was sported on the front row by musician Tommy Cash and boasts a sunshine yellow hue with classic Crocs ventilation holes. Beyond the yellow hue, MSCHF’s big boots also come in red and smokey black styles.

Since the silhouette was launched in February of this year, MSCHF’s original Big Red Boot has received nothing short of royal treatment. The polarizing footwear has been spotted on some seriously famous feet, including the likes of Ciara, Lil Wayne, WWE superstar Seth Rollins, Janelle Monae, Diplo, Iggy Azalea, Seth Rollins and Rich the Kid.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Clogs for Women

Best Boots for Women