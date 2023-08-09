Paris Hilton Masters ‘Bikini Barbie’ Style in Gucci Espadrille Wedges

Paris Hilton was thinking pink while on vacation this week.

On Tuesday, Hilton shared a new post on Instagram while onboard a yacht in the ocean. For the sun-soaked occasion, the “Simple Life” star’s attire prominently featured a hot pink bikini, which included a deep-necked top and matching briefs covered in a light pink leopard print.

Hilton slipped on a set of white-framed Celine sunglasses to complete her swimwear outfit, which she aptly deemed “Bikini Barbie” attire in her caption — referencing the all-pink dressing trend of “Barbiecore” from the “Barbie” movie and its namesake doll.

When it came to footwear, Hilton laced into a set of Gucci espadrille wedges to finish her outfit. The “Hot One” singer’s $740 style featured a woven cord platform with 3.7-inch wedged heels, which was finished by a rubber base. The summer-worthy set was complete with closed white cotton canvas toes embroidered with Gucci’s “GG” monogram logo in light pink thread, as week as complementary pink grosgrain ankle ties. Hilton’s footwear completed her look with a streamlined hue, while remaining breezy and lightweight for the daytime outing.

Gucci’s ribbon-tied women’s espadrilles. Courtesy of Gucci

Hilton’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. The heiress has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Amina Muaddi, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with sparkling crystals, bright colors and studs. The “Paris in Love” star’s footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

