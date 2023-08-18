Pamela Anderson Practices Lawn Care in Slingback Pumps for Aritza’s ‘Babaton’ Fall 2023 Campaign.

Pamela Anderson practiced her poses for Aritza’s “Babaton” fall 2023 campaign.

During the shoot, the “Baywatch” star wore slingback pointed-toe pumps in a light gray hue and jet black. The gray pump included textural satin uppers while the black was crafted of patent leather. Each material offered their respective silhouettes a high-shine finish.

Pamela Anderson in Aritza’s “Babaton” fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Aritzia/MEGA

Both sleek and sophisticated styles were situated on a walkable base and included sharp knife-like pointed toes. Thin but secure straps wrapped around Anderson’s heels, hence the aforementioned slingback quality, securing the heels in place. The footwear is highly versatile.

Slingbacks are so versatile in fact that they can be worn for just about every occasion. From attending high-profile events to glamorously mowing the lawn, slingbacks can seemingly do it all. Beyond heels, the “Barb Wire” star was also styled in a pair of jet-black sock boots in a platform, pointed-toe style.

Pamela Anderson in Aritza’s “Babaton” fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Aritzia/MEGA

For the campaign, Anderson was outfitted in a variety of neutral pieces that mainly fell under the category of business attire. These pieces ranged from fitted and vertically pinstriped pencil skirts to structural blazers. Each look was punctuated by scenic views of the beach and shore or a heavily wooded residential area.

Pamela Anderson in Aritza’s “Babaton” fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Aritzia/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Anderson is renowned for her penchant for high heels — especially the stiletto and platform-soled styles she frequently wore in the ’80s and ’90s. Anderson regularly wears pointed-toe and platform pumps and heeled sandals in a range of textures and colors from brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Mink — even Balenciaga’s controversial “Croc Madame” heels. Anderson’s love for shoes has also extended to design, as she launched a shoe collection with Amélie Pichard in 2015.

