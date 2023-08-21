Shane Buechele’s Wife Paige Cheers on the Sidelines in Knee-High Boots With Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell

Paige Buechele had an all-black moment as she cheered her husband and quarterback Shane Buechele on from the sidelines at the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. The team ended the night in victory with a final score of 38-10.

The former Miss Kansas slipped into a pair of black knee-high boots for the game. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that slimmed into a pointed toe. The back of the boots were hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a block heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Buechele paired the heels with a black strapless corset crop top with a V-hemline and her husband’s jersey number, 12, at the center in red letters lined in gold. She added a pair of black satin high-waisted short shorts.

The real estate agent accessorized the look with gold jewelry opting for a pendant necklace and a pair of linked chain dangle earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a blown-out style with curls at the ends, complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude pink lip.

Buechele posed on the sidelines with NFL wives Lyndsay Bell and Brittany Mahomes. The wife of tight-end Blake Bell wore a strapless white top with a pair of black high-waisted denim shorts with a raw hemline. She completed the look with gold jewelry and all-white low-top sneakers with a lace-up closure and platform sole. As for Patrick Mahomes’ wife, she wore a red short sleeve top with black high-waisted pleated shorts. She accessorized with silver-toned jewelry and a yellow Prada crossbody bag. Brittany slipped into a pair of the designer’s patent leather combat boots that featured a chunky block sole and a pouch that sat to the side of the lace-up closure.