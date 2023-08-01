×
Padma Lakshmi Revives 2010s Trend in Black Wedge Sneakers With Daughter Krishna in NYC

Padma Lakshmi, krishna Lakshmi, nyc, tube top, strapless top, cargo pants, wedge sneakers
Lakshmi walking with her daughter Krishna New York City on July 31.
Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Padma Lakshmi brought back a shoe trend from the early 2010s.

The writer stepped out in New York City with her daughter, Krishna, on Monday. For their outing, Lakshmi wore a white cropped tube top. Her featured black graphics on the front that contrasted with the white base. She paired her top with black baggy cargo pants and accessorized with layered necklaces and aviator sunglasses.

Padma Lakshmi, krishna Lakshmi, nyc, tube top, strapless top, cargo pants, wedge sneakers
 Lakshmi walking with her daughter Krishna New York City on July 31.Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Her daughter wore a similar outfit, pairing a white strapless top with baggy navy blue cargo pants.

The “Love, Loss, and What We Ate” author got a boost through her footwear. She wore wedge sneakers while on her walk. Her shoes were covered in a black suede material with velcro straps adding security. The sneakers featured a brown gum sole and a wedge that added at least 3 inches to Lakshmi’s height.

Padma Lakshmi, krishna Lakshmi, nyc, tube top, strapless top, cargo pants, wedge sneakers
A closer look at Lakshmi’s shoes.Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Wedge sneakers are an instant hallmark of the early 2010s when the silhouette was all the rage. In 2010, Isabel Marant’s platform wedge sneakers were an instant sell-out, especially after Beyoncé’s “Love On Top” music video came out, where she sported a pair of the Bekett wedges. In the years since, the wedge’s popularity has slowed down and favored styles have moved to low-top and 90s-inspired sneakers. However, the style still pops up from time to time, with brands like Marant and Giuseppe Zanotti occasionally releasing seasonal versions of the shoe.

Padma Lakshmi, krishna Lakshmi, nyc, tube top, strapless top, cargo pants, wedge sneakers
 Lakshmi walking with her daughter Krishna New York City on July 31.Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

