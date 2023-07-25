Oprah Winfrey Enjoys Boat Ride in White Chunky Sneakers in Italy

Oprah Winfrey was spotted heading to a restaurant today via boat on the Amalfi Coast, Italy. The former talk show host was dressed in a mock-neck short-sleeve top featuring a black stripe running horizontally to the neckline. The top was tucked into white pleated trousers in a high-waisted style.

Both Winfrey’s top and bottom are closet staples, making her outfit easily replicable. Furthermore, both pieces can be built upon and remixed in many ways, thanks in part to both garments’ neutral hues.

Oprah Winfrey is seen arriving at Lo Scoglio in Nerano, Amalfi Coast on July 25, 2023. MEGA

On her feet, Winfrey stepped into a pair of chunky white and black sneakers. The neutral pair looked to be made of durable leather uppers with white lace-up closures, horizontal jet-black striping on the sides, cushy rubber soles and thick tread that gave the footwear a non-slip feel. The pair, although simple in construction and color, were perfect for walking around the scenic Amalfi Coast.

When it comes to fashion, Winfrey sticks to her longtime signatures. The mogul often wears maxi and midi-length dresses for formal occasions by high-end designers like Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang.

On the shoe front, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Jimmy Choo, plus affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, she can be spotted in sneakers from Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

