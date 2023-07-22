Oprah Winfrey Travels to Morrocco in Tunic Top and Gray Athletic Sneakers

Oprah Winfrey paid a visit to Morrocco and shared her experience over Instagram.

The short compilation video, which she posted today, was accompanied by a caption that began, “I spent two beautiful days in Marrakesh, Morocco, which wasn’t enough time to experience so much magnificent culture.” The video saw the former talk show host eating, dancing and making rugs. Winfrey was outfitted in a striped white tunic-style shirt with long sleeves worn with breezy white trousers.

On the footwear front, Winfrey laced up what looked to be light gray sneakers with breathable and flexible mesh uppers, matching black laces, cushy rubber soles and thick white tread that offered a secure non-slip feel. The pair were simple, neutral and similarly constructed to other athletic sneakers. Winfrey’s neutral sneakers were perfect for walking and dancing around the beautiful city of Marrakesh.

Athletic sneakers, of all kinds, are a favorite of many top celebrities in or out of the gym, the performer included. As of late, sporty footwear, like Winfrey’s, has been seen on the likes of Camila Cabello, Kate Hudson, Gracie Hunt, Olivia Wilde, Sofia Richie, Jennifer Garner, Chrissy Teigen, Jill Biden, Lindsey Vonn, Serena and Venus Williams and Kate Hudson, just to name a few.

Winfrey’s Instagram caption finished with “Thank you for a soul filling time, Morocco 🇲🇦.”

When it comes to fashion, Winfrey sticks to her longtime signatures. The mogul often wears maxi and midi-length dresses for formal occasions by high-end designers like Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang.

On the shoe front, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Jimmy Choo, plus affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, she can be spotted in sneakers from Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

