Kamala Harris Takes Charge in White Suit and Metallic Gray Pumps at 2023 Essence Festival
Oprah Winfrey Keeps it Casual in Satin Trousers and Metallic Silver Slingback Flats at 2023 Essence Festival

Oprah Winfrey, satin, button down, slingback, silver, flats.
Beverly Hills, California, March 6, 2010 Oprah Winfrey at Philippe Chow Oscar Nominee party.
Beverly Hills, California, October 3, 2013 Oprah Winfrey looking amazing in Beverly Hills.
Tribeca TV Festival 'Released' Series Premiere. 22 Sep 2017 Pictured: Oprah Winfrey.
Oprah Winfrey is wearing a stripped vest while being in good spirits as she grabs dinner at Lucques Californian Restaurant in West Hollywood. 13 Feb 2018 Pictured: Oprah Winfrey.
Oprah Winfrey hosted a panel at the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture held yesterday in New Orleans.

The television legend and author was casually clad in a striped button-down shirt in a breezy and oversized silhouette. The top was tucked into baggy high-waisted satin trousers with a shiny finish.

Oprah Winfrey, satin, button down, slingback, silver, flats.
Oprah Winfrey (L) and Caroline Wanga speak onstage during the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans.

On the footwear front, the “Selma” actress stepped out in silver slingback flats. The shiny metallic pair was comprised crafted of sturdy leather uppers with a secure slingback construction and sharp and elongated pointed toes. Flats, of all kinds, are a closet staple for many celebrities. The footwear has recently been worn by top stars including Katie Holmes, Elsa Hosk, Zaya Wade and Kendall Jenner.

When it comes to fashion, Winfrey sticks to her longtime signatures. The mogul often wears maxi and midi-length dresses for formal occasions by high-end designers like Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang.

Oprah Winfrey, satin, button down, slingback, silver, flats.
A closer look at Oprah Winfrey's shoes.

On the shoe front, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Jimmy Choo, plus affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, she can be spotted in sneakers from Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

The 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture is a multi-day event spanning from June 29 to July 3 that pays homage to all things Black culture and hip-hop. Along with a series of panels, which is held in New Orleans, also features a concert segment that will feature some of the biggest names in music including Remy Ma, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane and Coco Jones among others. Panel guests thus far have included Kamala Harris, Taraji P. Henson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, and Oprah Winfrey among others.

Oprah Winfrey, satin, button down, slingback, silver, flats.
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans.

See some of Oprah Winfrey's best style moments.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Oprah Winfrey Wows in Silver Flats at 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture
Most Popular

