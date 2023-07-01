Oprah Winfrey Keeps it Casual in Satin Trousers and Metallic Silver Slingback Flats at 2023 Essence Festival

Oprah Winfrey hosted a panel at the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture held yesterday in New Orleans.

The television legend and author was casually clad in a striped button-down shirt in a breezy and oversized silhouette. The top was tucked into baggy high-waisted satin trousers with a shiny finish.

Oprah Winfrey (L) and Caroline Wanga speak onstage during the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans. Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

On the footwear front, the “Selma” actress stepped out in silver slingback flats. The shiny metallic pair was comprised crafted of sturdy leather uppers with a secure slingback construction and sharp and elongated pointed toes. Flats, of all kinds, are a closet staple for many celebrities. The footwear has recently been worn by top stars including Katie Holmes, Elsa Hosk, Zaya Wade and Kendall Jenner.

When it comes to fashion, Winfrey sticks to her longtime signatures. The mogul often wears maxi and midi-length dresses for formal occasions by high-end designers like Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang.

A closer look at Oprah Winfrey’s shoes. Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

On the shoe front, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Jimmy Choo, plus affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, she can be spotted in sneakers from Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

The 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture is a multi-day event spanning from June 29 to July 3 that pays homage to all things Black culture and hip-hop. Along with a series of panels, which is held in New Orleans, also features a concert segment that will feature some of the biggest names in music including Remy Ma, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane and Coco Jones among others. Panel guests thus far have included Kamala Harris, Taraji P. Henson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, and Oprah Winfrey among others.

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans. Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

PHOTOS: See some of Oprah Winfrey’s best style moments.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Comfortable Flats for Women

Best Work Shoes for Women