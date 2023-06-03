×
Olivia Wilde Hits the Gym in Her Favorite Adidas Ultraboost Sneaker and a Hot Pink Crew-Neck Sweater

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde attends the premiere of "Wake Up" at Chefdance during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Wilde was photographed leaving the gym yesterday in Los Angeles.

After working up a sweat, Wilde was seen wearing a cropped crew-neck, hot-pink sweater in an oversized style that offered her outfit a vibrant pop of color worn overtop what looked to be a gray crop top. On the bottom, Wilde wore a pair of black leggings in a high-waisted silhouette made of a breathable and stretchy fabric that likely allowed for free and uninterrupted movement during her workout.

Olivia Wilde is seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Olivia Wilde is seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.GC Images

On the accessory front, the director wore a tan tote bag over her shoulder and sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, the “Don’t Worry Darling” actress finished her outfit with one of her go-to gym sneakers from Adidas. Wilde’s $150 Ultraboost style featured monochrome black Primeknit uppers, complete with a knotted front-laced silhouette. Molded heel counters and rubber soles finished the set with a sporty base, which instantly streamlined Wilde’s attire from its similarly dark tones. Wilde has worn these sneakers on countless occasions while hitting the gym.

Adidas Ultraboost DNA 5.0
Adidas Ultraboost DNA 5.0Courtesy of Adidas
A closer look at Olivia Wilde's shoes.
A closer look at Olivia Wilde’s shoes.GC Images

Athletic sneakers are a mainstay in many celebrities’ closets, Wilde included. The sporty style is often worn in causal settings in tandem with athleisure-adjacent wears including biker shorts, sports bras, sweaters and T-shirts. In fact, the thespian recently donned similar Adidas Ultraboost sneakers in an all-black style while heading to the gym once again. Wilde often gravitates toward a range of Adidas sneakers in retro and athletic styles.

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “In Time” actress regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese ankle boots over the years.

Olivia Wilde is seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Olivia Wilde is seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.GC Images

PHOTOS: See more of Olivia Wilde’s red carpet looks.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

