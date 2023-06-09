×
Olivia Wilde Channels the ’90s in Denim Overalls and High Clogs With ‘The White Lotus’ Hat

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 8: Olivia Wilde is seen on June 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)
Olivia Wilde is seen on June 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Olivia Wilde took a stroll in Los Angeles yesterday, donning a relaxed look. 

The actress wore a pair of blue denim overalls designed with vintage-style pockets. She wore a white tank top underneath and threw on a dad hat that read, “These Gays, They’re Trying to Murder Me,” a memorable line from the hit show “The White Lotus.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 8: Olivia Wilde is seen on June 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)
Olivia Wilde is seen on June 8, 2023, in Los Angeles.Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Wilde took the boho vibes down to her feet in a pair of modish clogs. These clogs showcase a unique design, combining high heels with a hand-cut wooden sole and meticulous hand-made assembly. They feature an ankle strap closure system with a buckle for added convenience. The exterior is crafted from split leather, while the interior boasts a leather lining and insole for comfort. 

Renowned for her eclectic and edgy style, Wilde combines pieces from high-end and vintage sources, creating unique and daring outfits. She fearlessly experiments with bold patterns, textures and silhouettes, constantly pushing fashion boundaries on the red carpet.

Moreover, Wilde is a vocal advocate for ethical and sustainable fashion, often seen wearing eco-friendly brands like Stella McCartney and Reformation. Apart from her acting career, Wilde has ventured into fashion design, collaborating with Conscious Commerce on a collection of handbags crafted by women artisans in Haiti.

When it comes to her footwear choices, Wilde has a penchant for glamorous options when walking the red carpet. During formal events, the “Booksmart” director frequently dons metallic and embellished heeled sandals and platforms from luxury brands such as Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. However, during her personal time, Wilde adopts a more casual look, often opting for Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots.

