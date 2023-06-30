×
Olivia Rodrigo Serves Gothic Glam in Bow-Embellished Dress & 6-Inch Heels at ‘Vampire’ Viewing Party

Olivia Rodrigo, silk, bow, mini dress, Giuseppe Zanotti, platforms.
Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch Presented by Peacock/Girls5eva held at City Market Social on December 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Â© OConnor / AFF-USA.com. 04 Dec 2021 Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811256_071.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2021 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. © OConnor / AFF-USA.com. 21 Sep 2021 Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807484_041.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tiffany Haddish at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening Gala honoring Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Â© O'Connor/AFF-USA.com. 25 Sep 2021 Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo. Photo credit: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790837_043.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - SEPTEMBER 30: World Premiere Of Disney's 'Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil' held at the El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 30 Sep 2019 Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA517755_078.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the release of her new song “Vampire” with a viewing party of the song’s accompanying music video. The event was held yesterday at YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, the “Good 4 U” songstress stepped out in a black mini dress crafted out of black silky fabric. The dress was boxy and sat off the shoulders. It was comprised of dainty bow adornments that cascaded to the floor and sat atop each off-shoulder strap.

Olivia Rodrigo, silk, bow, mini dress, Giuseppe Zanotti, platforms.
Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single “Vampire”at YouTube Space LA on June 29, 2023, in Los Angeles.Getty Images for YouTube

The garment was worn alongside a myriad of silver jewelry including small rings. For the finishing touches, Rodrigo wore her dark tresses slicked down and styled in a low braided ponytail, kept out of her face. Additionally, the hitmaker wore a bold red lip, coinciding with the night vampiric theme.

On the footwear front, the former Disney Channel star stepped out in striking black “‘Aida” platforms from Giuseppe Zanotti. The footwear was constructed of patent leather uppers, hence the high-shine appearance, with thin but secure ankle straps, undetectable buckle closures and lofty platform soles. The set was finished off with towering 6-inch stiletto heels gave the “Drivers License” singer a big boost.

Olivia Rodrigo, silk, bow, mini dress, Giuseppe Zanotti, platforms.
A closer look at Olivia Rodrigo’s shoes.Getty Images for YouTube
Giuseppe Zanotti, platforms, leather.
Giuseppe Zanotti “Aida” platforms.Giuseppe Zanotti
When it comes to shoes, the “Brutal” singer frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym are some of her go-to styles, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her off-duty footwear also includes chunky platform boots, brogues and slides by Miu Miu, Simon Miller and T.U.K. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Nodaleto and other high-end brands.

Olivia Rodrigo, silk, bow, mini dress, Giuseppe Zanotti, platforms.
Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single “Vampire”at YouTube Space LA on June 29, 2023 in Los Angeles.Getty Images for YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” was co-written by Daniel Nigro. The music video was directed by Petra Collins, the same artist who directed Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” video.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

