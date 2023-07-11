×
Olivia Rodrigo Straps Into Jimmy Choo Mary Jane Heels With Miniskirt & Cropped Sweater at SiriusXM Studios

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Rodrigo took a sweet grunge approach to dressing for Sirius XM’s TikTok Radio show.

While in Los Angeles on Monday, Rodrigo stopped by the Sirius XM studios for an interview with host Davis Burleson, discussing her newest single “Vampire,” forthcoming album “Guts” and recent move to New York City. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a black cropped sweater with a distressed red moth pattern, paired with a pleated black miniskirt for a preppy edge.

Olivia Rodrigo visits the SiriusXM studios in Los Angeles on July 10, 2023. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The “Good 4 U” singer completed her look with silver metal drop earrings shaped like small hearts, as well as an array of silver and black gem-topped rings. Burleson, meanwhile, popped in a monochrome white button-down shirt, T-shirt and jeans, smoothly accented with layered necklaces, thin earrings and a thick silver watch.

(L-R): Olivia Rodrigo and Davis Burleson visit the SiriusXM studios in Los Angeles on July 10, 2023. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

When it came to footwear, Rodrigo strapped into a set of Mary Jane heels to complete her outfit with a preppy, sweet finish. Her $775 Elisa style featured black nappa leather uppers with glossy patent capped toes, providing a monochrome base for her look. The set was complete with 1.77-inch block heels for a subtle height boost, with thin patent Mary Jane straps — each tipped with Choo’s signature monogrammed pearls — brought the pair a whimsically elegant finish.

Jimmy Choo’s Elisa heels.Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Where footwear is concerned, Rodrigo often wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather combat and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym have proven to be her favorites, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her statement footwear choices often include chunky platforms or taller heels, like boots and brogues by Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs or T.U.K. On formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands.

