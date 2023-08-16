Olivia Rodrigo Masters ’90s Night-Out Style With Red Suede Mules in London

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Rodrigo brought red-hot style to London for a night out — complete with a dash of nostalgia.

On Wednesday, Rodrigo was spotted leaving the city’s Chiltern Firehouse with “Heartstopper” star Joe Locke during her visit to the U.K. this week. For the occasion, the “Bad Idea Right?” singer wore a set of bright red suede mules, complete with thin soles and curved open-toed straps.

Olivia Rodrigo leaves the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Aug. 16, 2023. T0T/MEGA

For a sharp height boost, thin stiletto heels totaling up to 3 inches in height completed Rodrigo’s attire.

A closer look at Rodrigo’s mules. T0T/MEGA

The “Vampire” singer‘s sharp shoes added a tonal base to her equally bold outfit: a sleeveless red minidress with a sharp sweetheart-style neckline. When paired with Rodrigo’s matching heels and black leather shoulder bag, her attire gained a distinctly late ’90s flair — similarly seen in films worn by female stars in films from the era like “Clueless,” “The Mask” and “She’s All That.”

Mules like Rodrigo’s are favored for their open, minimal silhouette and roots in the ’90s and early 2000’s — making them an ideal shoe for the summer season. The slip-on style has also grown in popularity from its ventilated silhouette, which often comes in block and stiletto-heeled styles in a range of colors, materials and finishes. New styles have been regularly released in the 2020’s as well, as seen in new collections by Matisse, Ralph Lauren and Veronica Beard.

Olivia Rodrigo leaves the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Aug. 16, 2023. T0T/MEGA

Where footwear is concerned, Rodrigo often wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather combat and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym have proven to be her favorites, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her statement footwear choices often include chunky platforms or taller heels, like boots and brogues by Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and T.U.K. On formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands.

