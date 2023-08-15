Olivia Rodrigo Swaps Mary Jane Flats for White Leather Boots in London

Olivia Rodrigo brought retro style to London with two sharp shoe choices.

On Tuesday, Rodrigo arrived to the U.K. to visit BBC Radio Studios, along with longtime hairstylist Clayton Hawkins. For the occasion, the “Bad Idea Right?” singer wore a set of glossy Mary Jane flats with squared, stitch-paneled toes. The dark blue set featured patent leather uppers with thin buckled straps, which were elevated with black rubber soles for a balanced finish.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives to BBC Radio Studios in London on Aug. 15, 2023. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Rodrigo’s ’90s-worthy shoes — and their accompanying white socks — served as the base for an equally ’90s outfit: a black and orange graphic T-shirt, which was layered over a smooth gray miniskirt. The set was further elevated with round black sunglasses, as well as an array of layered silver and black rings.

However, this wasn’t Rodrigo’s only sharp outfit for the day. The “Vampire” singer left the studio in an all-white outfit, consisting of a short-sleeved sweater dress with a folded neckline, paired with small hoop earrings and her aforementioned round black sunglasses — instantly reminiscent of ’60s attire worn by stars like Twiggy and Sharon Tate. For added vintage flair, Rodrigo slipped on a set of white knee-high boots with rounded toes, creating a bold monochrome look.

Olivia Rodrigo leaves BBC Radio Studios in London on Aug. 15, 2023. Neil Mockford/GC Images

The singer’s set was complete with thick, short block heels, creating a truly ’60s-worthy appearance. Though the style’s specific colorway and silhouette found its roots over 50 years ago, similar pairs have still been released in the decades since — often with short-heeled bases and closed toes, remaining true to their vintage origins. Boot and bootie styles like Rodrigo’s can be currently found in lines from numerous brands, including Prada, Miu Miu and Marc Fisher.

A closer look at Rodrigo’s boots. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Both looks leaned into vintage inspirations, which could also be seen in Rodrigo’s attire when arriving in London on Monday. As shared to Instagram, the singer arrived to the city in a pleated red miniskirt and black crop top from French label Patou’s fall 2023 collection. The set was smoothly paired with tall black lug-soled boots for a versatile edge, seen as Rodrigo signed photos and walked down Abbey Road.

Where footwear is concerned, Rodrigo often wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather combat and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym have proven to be her favorites, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her statement footwear choices often include chunky platforms or taller heels, like boots and brogues by Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs or T.U.K. On formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands.

