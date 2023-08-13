Olivia Rodrigo Laces Into Blue Converse Sneakers in ‘Bad Idea Right?’ Music Video

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Rodrigo took soft grunge to the screen in her newest music video — complete with an affordable shoe choice.

In the newly-released video for her latest song, “Bad Idea Right?” — the second single from her upcoming album “Guts,” out on Sept. 8 — Rodrigo travels from a house party to a hotel to meet up with an ex. Throughout the clip, the 20-year-old singer wears a set of Converse sneakers — to be exact, the brand’s $65 Chuck Taylor All Star Classic style. The canvas set features dark blue high-top uppers with white laces, which Rodrigo opts to tie by wrapping them around her ankles.

The casual sneakers are complete with white rubber soles and capped toes, as well as Converse’s signature circular Chuck Taylor All Star logo on each side.

Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers. Courtesy of Converse

Rodrigo’s footwear provides a relaxed, yet nonchalantly casual base for her ensemble in the clip: a set of faintly distressed black tights, layered beneath a sequined silver miniskirt, white tank top and cropped pale blue sweater.

Her outfit’s ’90s roots are also emphasized with a key accessory: a thin red cord necklace, strung with a large, glossy red heart charm. The style is similar to the era’s faintly bohemian pendant necklaces worn at the time by stars such as Drew Barrymore and Naomi Campbell, which have found a revived popularity through new versions today from brands including Bon Bon Whims Club, Lisa Says Gah and Citrine New York.

Where footwear is concerned, Rodrigo often wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather combat and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym have proven to be her favorites, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her statement footwear choices often include chunky platforms or taller heels, like boots and brogues by Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs or T.U.K. On formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands.

Related:

Celebrities Love Converse Sneakers

Best Walking Shoes for Women

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.