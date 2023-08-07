Olivia Munn Shines in Hidden Heels with John Mulvaney at FWRD’s Hall of Fame Party for Dwyane Wade

Olivia Munn took an elegant approach to night-out dressing to celebrate Dwyane Wade.

On Sunday night, Munn arrived to Wade and FWRD’s celebration of the athlete’s induction into basketball’s Hall of Fame. While arm-in-arm with romantic partner John Mulaney, the actress wore a pale yellow silk dress with a matte print of budding leaves and flowers. The sleeveless style was accented by thin upper straps, as well as a solid silk-lined bodice.

(L-R): John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame induction celebration hosted by FWRD at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood on Aug. 6, 2023. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Munn opted to simply pair her outfit with a delicate gold bracelet punctuated with a diamond, as well as a diamond-lined gold ring. Mulaney, meanwhile, opted to wear a collarless white shirt with a black blazer and dark gray wool trousers.

When it came to footwear, Munn’s shoes couldn’t be seen. It’s likely the “Newsroom” actress wore a set of complementary heeled sandals or pumps, given her past attire on the red carpet. Off-duty, however, Munn regularly slips on flat-soled sandals — as seen during her 2022 outing with Mulaney in New York City, where she wore brown leather slides with rounded soles.

Olivia Munn And Partner John Mulaney Hold Hands In New York City. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Munn often dresses sharply and comfortably. The “Office Christmas Party” actress has been spotted on and off the red carpet in neutral and printed thigh-high boots, pumps and strappy sandals by Brian Atwood, Stuart Weitzman, Tory Burch and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, her looks also feature Louise et Cie loafers, Forsake work boots and Gucci slides. Her day-to-day styles usually include black and white sneakers by Converse and Adidas, though she owns numerous Avre pairs that are her go-to’s.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.