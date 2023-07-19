Olivia Culpo Goes All Black in Wrapped Crop Top & Open-Toed Heels at Expedia Group’s One Key Launch Party

Olivia Culpo gave neutrals tones a sleek twist at Expedia Group’s latest event. While toasting the hospitality group’s One Key program launch party at the Standard High Line Hotel in New York City on Tuesday night, she struck a pose in an all-black outfit.

The “Venus As a Boy” actress‘ attire featured a set of wide-leg black trousers, paired with a matching sleeveless crop top that appeared to drape and fold around her neck in a halter-like silhouette.

Olivia Culpo Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Expedia

The sleek set was layered with gleaming gold accents for a dash of metallic texture, including sculpted chunky gold hoop earrings, a thin bracelet and hammered cuff. Culpo also united her outfit with a black leather version of Hermès’ miniature Kelly handbag, complete with gold metal hardware.

When it came to footwear, Culpo’s shoes couldn’t be seen beneath her trousers’ long hems. However, the “Culpo Sisters” star’s set did appear to feature thin black soles with an open-toed silhouette for a summer-ready finish. Given past iterations of heeled sandals that Culpo has worn over the years, it’s likely the pair was crafted with tall stiletto or block heels for a height-boosting base.

Olivia Culpo Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Expedia

When it comes to footwear, Culpo often favors designer looks. The influencer can be regularly seen in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet appearances feature similar heels from luxury labels like Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing more casually, opting for pairs like Valentino flats and other mules and slides from brands like Gucci.