Olivia Culpo Gets Colorful in Dolce & Gabbana Minidress and Gemstone-Embellished Sandals 

Olivia Culpo, Paris Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham Fall 2023 Show
Olivia Culpo and Slim Sister Sophia arrive to dinner and Olivia puts on face mask. 23 Sep 2021 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: KAT / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791183_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo seen with puppy while leaving Gemma restaurant in NYC. 15 Jun 2021 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA763003_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo and boyfriend Christian seen getting gifts after a tandem workout together. 28 Apr 2021 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA750318_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo was spotted grabbing a sweet treat after visiting the groomer's with her puppy Oliver Sprinkles. The stunning model was joined by a pal as they stopped at Magpie's in Tarzana before heading to a friend's house. She carried her adorable puppy as she headed inside wearing a stylish outfit from Tods. 25 Sep 2020 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703317_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo was a colorful vision as she posted on Instagram yesterday, wearing a complete Dolce & Gabbana ensemble while in Italy. “Day dreaming,” she captioned.

The former Miss Universe slipped into the designer’s Carretto-print minidress that featured a fitted bodice accompanied by a bow detailing along the sweetheart neckline. The colorful piece created a flowing look with a handkerchief skirt. The designers originally released the print back for their spring 2013 collection inspired by the Sicilian island and its heritage. 

Culpo accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoops and her sparkling engagement ring. She also added a mini tan wicker handbag with a see-through construction and gold hardware along the handles.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of multi-colored sandals. The almond-toe heels featured a knot detailing along the toe strap which was fastened on the sides by gold studs. The sandals brought height to the look with a wooden platform sole and block heel that was about 4 inches tall, both embellished with multi-colored crystal embellishments. The added boost was supported by the red and white striped ankle strap which was fastened by a red gemstone clasp. 

Earlier this week, Culpo had an all-black moment as she attended Expedia Group’s One Key program launch party in New York City. She struck a pose wearing a wrapped crop top and open-toed heels.

Culpo’s shoe closet is filled with envious designer pieces like this one. For red carpet appearances, she is often seen wearing pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, the model gravitates toward mules or slides from brands like Valentino and Gucci.

olivia culpo, yellow shirt, jewel skirt, silver sandals, miami, dinner, super bowl
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo Gets Colorful in Dolce & Gabbana Minidress & Sandals 
