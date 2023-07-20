Olivia Culpo Gets Colorful in Dolce & Gabbana Minidress and Gemstone-Embellished Sandals 

Olivia Culpo was a colorful vision as she posted on Instagram yesterday, wearing a complete Dolce & Gabbana ensemble while in Italy. “Day dreaming,” she captioned.

The former Miss Universe slipped into the designer’s Carretto-print minidress that featured a fitted bodice accompanied by a bow detailing along the sweetheart neckline. The colorful piece created a flowing look with a handkerchief skirt. The designers originally released the print back for their spring 2013 collection inspired by the Sicilian island and its heritage.

Culpo accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoops and her sparkling engagement ring. She also added a mini tan wicker handbag with a see-through construction and gold hardware along the handles.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of multi-colored sandals. The almond-toe heels featured a knot detailing along the toe strap which was fastened on the sides by gold studs. The sandals brought height to the look with a wooden platform sole and block heel that was about 4 inches tall, both embellished with multi-colored crystal embellishments. The added boost was supported by the red and white striped ankle strap which was fastened by a red gemstone clasp.

Earlier this week, Culpo had an all-black moment as she attended Expedia Group’s One Key program launch party in New York City. She struck a pose wearing a wrapped crop top and open-toed heels.

Culpo’s shoe closet is filled with envious designer pieces like this one. For red carpet appearances, she is often seen wearing pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, the model gravitates toward mules or slides from brands like Valentino and Gucci.