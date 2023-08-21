Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Djokovic Slips on Bejeweled Thong Sandals to Watch His Latest Tennis Match

Jelena Djokovic, wife of tennis star Novak Djokovic, shared a humorous look at her life behind-the-scenes on social media — complete with a glamorous take on comfortable summer shoes.

On Tuesday, Djokovic took to Instagram to share a photo where she posed in an armchair. For the occasion, the philanthropist slipped on a set of thong sandals with round black soles, each topped by thin T-style thong straps covered in gleaming jewel embellishments.

“When Novak plays in a different time zone, and finishes a match at 3am… this is how work day looks like,” Djokovic shared in her caption, poking fun at her hectic work schedule while filming content for the Novak Djokovic Foundation — which provides education opportunities for young children. “We #Nolefam know the drill, and we wouldn’t change it for the world! Right?”

Djokovic’s footwear served as a casual base for her outfit: a ribbed-knit, tonal pink collared dress, accented with a gold bracelet, layered rings and a black-banded watch. The moment marked her latest appearance on social media following a trip to London with her and Djokovic’s children, Stefan and Tara, which she shared on Instagram as well.

When it comes to footwear, Djokovic’s shoe style is relaxed and versatile. On the red carpet, the socialite can regularly be seen in heeled sandals and mules in both black, nude and metallic tones. Off-duty, she often laces into neutral and colorful sneakers from brands including Adidas, Yeezy and Lacoste, as well.

