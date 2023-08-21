×
Read Next: Supreme Opens First Store in Seoul
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Djokovic Slips on Bejeweled Thong Sandals to Watch His Latest Tennis Match

Jelena Djokovic looks on ahead of the Men's Semi Final Match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Jannik Sinner of Italy during day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023 in London, England.
high heels, 1920s
Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Dons Thong Sandals to Watch Tennis Match
Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Dons Thong Sandals to Watch Tennis Match
Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Dons Thong Sandals to Watch Tennis Match
View Gallery
View Gallery27 Images
Share

Jelena Djokovic, wife of tennis star Novak Djokovic, shared a humorous look at her life behind-the-scenes on social media — complete with a glamorous take on comfortable summer shoes.

On Tuesday, Djokovic took to Instagram to share a photo where she posed in an armchair. For the occasion, the philanthropist slipped on a set of thong sandals with round black soles, each topped by thin T-style thong straps covered in gleaming jewel embellishments.

“When Novak plays in a different time zone, and finishes a match at 3am… this is how work day looks like,” Djokovic shared in her caption, poking fun at her hectic work schedule while filming content for the Novak Djokovic Foundation — which provides education opportunities for young children. “We #Nolefam know the drill, and we wouldn’t change it for the world! Right?”

Djokovic’s footwear served as a casual base for her outfit: a ribbed-knit, tonal pink collared dress, accented with a gold bracelet, layered rings and a black-banded watch. The moment marked her latest appearance on social media following a trip to London with her and Djokovic’s children, Stefan and Tara, which she shared on Instagram as well.

When it comes to footwear, Djokovic’s shoe style is relaxed and versatile. On the red carpet, the socialite can regularly be seen in heeled sandals and mules in both black, nude and metallic tones. Off-duty, she often laces into neutral and colorful sneakers from brands including Adidas, Yeezy and Lacoste, as well.

Related:

Most Comfortable Walking Sandals

The Difference Between Sandals and Flip-Flops

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Lady Gaga Celebrity Statement Shoes May 2016
From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades
View Gallery27 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Dons Thong Sandals to Watch Tennis Match
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad