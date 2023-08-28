×
Novak Djokovic Plays With Baseball Bat, Slow Sign and Frying Pan at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day in Asics Court FF 3 Novak Sneakers

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays tennis during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 26, 2023 in New York City.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic attended Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday in New York City. The annual event is organized so tennis fans of all ages can experience a variety of entertainment like a live show from the comedy group Dude Perfect and special appearances from tennis players, like 2022 U.S. Open Champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek.

During the event, Djokovic took to the court to show off his tennis skills using anything but a tennis racket, including a baseball bat, a frying pan, and a “Slow” sign.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays tennis during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 26, 2023 in New York City.
The Serbian tennis star slipped into a pair of royal blue Asics Court FF 3 Novak sneakers. The low-top shoes feature a mono-sock construction that creates a sock-like fit which helps a player’s stability on the tennis court. The lace-up sneakers had a contrasting look with the brand’s white logo and an angled Aharplus rubber outsole that featured accents of lime green and light blue. 

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays tennis during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 26, 2023 in New York City.
Djokovic paired the tennis shoes with a white short-sleeved T-shirt that featured a black graphic silhouette of a man playing tennis. He added a pair of royal blue shorts and white crew socks. The tennis player completed the look with a yellow watch.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays tennis during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 26, 2023 in New York City.
Asics partnered with Djokovic in 2018 and has since become the brand’s Global Footwear Ambassador. He also works with other major brands like Head, Hublot and Lacoste.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays tennis during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 26, 2023 in New York City.
Djokovic returns to the tennis center today as he versus French tennis player Alexandre Müller during the first round of the U.S. Open. Last week, the tennis star beat Carlos Alcaraz during the final round of the Men’s Singles at the Cincinnati Masters. This was the first match since the two were up against each other at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships last month. Alcaraz will go up against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer tomorrow during his first round of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic Plays With Baseball Bat & More at Arthur Ashe Kids' Day
