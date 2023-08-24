×
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Channels Her Inner Samurai in Grungy Platform Boots and Wu-Tang T-Shirt

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
North West Channels Her Inner Samurai in Grungy Platform Boots
North West Channels Her Inner Samurai in Grungy Platform Boots
North West Channels Her Inner Samurai in Grungy Platform Boots
North West Channels Her Inner Samurai in Grungy Platform Boots
Kim Kardashian shared a slideshow of photos to her Instagram today of her daughter North West huddled close to her friend. The snapshots showed the young girls holding, likely faux, samurai swords. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, “Samurai Sisters.”

Reaching new heights, West stepped into a pair of lofty black calf-length platform boots. The young social media star’s boots were crafted of jet-black patent leather, giving the style a glossy finish, and featured a chunky construction with angular squared toes and thick platform soles that offered her a lift.

The grungy footwear was rounded out with chunky and walkable block heels that reached an estimated 3 inches in height. The block heels offered West a substantial lift in addition to the platform soles. Platform styles of all kinds are a go-to of many top stars thanks in part to their height-boosting abilities. The style is often associated with the colder months but makes appearances in sandal and ankle boot varieties during just about every season.

Casually clad, West wore what appeared to be a dark gray Jiu Jitsu gi in an oversized boxy style layered overtop a similarly large Wu-Tang graphic T-shirt, also in gray. Donning designer, the 10-year-old fashionista accessorized her look with a lime green Dior saddle shoulder bag constructed of sturdy leather featuring shiny gold monogrammed accents.

While she’s starting to style footwear in the heeled variety, North’s shoe style is often sporty and comfortable. She is known for often wearing chunky Yeezy sneakers, including custom designs, as well as fluffy slide sandals by children’s brands including Akid. However, in recent months, she’s also adopted an edgy aesthetic, wearing styles like leather combat boots and Balenciaga’s nameplate platform Crocs clogs.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

North West Channels Her Inner Samurai in Grungy Platform Boots
