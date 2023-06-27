Nina Dobrev Shimmers at ‘The Out-Laws’ Premiere in Minidress and Pointy Pumps

Nina Dobrev shimmered at the premiere of her new film “The Out-Laws” in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The actress donned a jersey minidress adorned with intricate embellishments. The dress featured delicate sequins, enhancing its allure.

Nina Dobrev arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “The Out-Laws” at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023, in Los Angeles FilmMagic

Beyond her ensemble, she selected pointy pumps to bring her look to completion. Pointy pumps have evolved in style and trend over time. From classic and sleek designs, they have embraced bolder colors, unique patterns and embellishments.

(L-R) Michael Rooker, Laci Mosley, Pierce Brosnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine, Tyler Spindel and Blake Anderson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “The Out-Laws” at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. WireImage

Dobrev’s shoe preferences lean towards modern and refined selections. Alongside her beloved pointed-toe pumps, she embraces elegant strappy sandals by Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa.

During her time off, Dobrev opts for ankle and knee-high boots from Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita, and Tommy Hilfiger. Her casual outfits often incorporate white sneakers such as Converse and Vans, as well as athletic footwear from Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

In Netflix’s latest release “The Out-Laws”, which premieres on Friday, Owen Browning, portrayed by Adam Devine, assumes the role of a conventional bank manager on the verge of marrying his beloved Parker played by Dobrev. However, chaos ensues when the notorious Ghost Bandits rob his bank during their wedding preparations. To Owen’s surprise, he suspects his newly arrived future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) to be the culprits behind the heist.