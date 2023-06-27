Nina Dobrev Shimmers at ‘The Out-Laws’ Premiere in Minidress and Pointy Pumps

×
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Nina Dobrev attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)
nina dobrev, amfAR Gala Cannes 2022, red dress, Mônot gown
nina dobrev, shaun white, top gun, red carpet, givenchy, white gown, white tuxedo, strappy heels
Nina Dobrev shimmered at the premiere of her new film “The Out-Laws” in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The actress donned a jersey minidress adorned with intricate embellishments. The dress featured delicate sequins, enhancing its allure.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Nina Dobrev arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Nina Dobrev arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “The Out-Laws” at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023, in Los AngelesFilmMagic

Beyond her ensemble, she selected pointy pumps to bring her look to completion.  Pointy pumps have evolved in style and trend over time. From classic and sleek designs, they have embraced bolder colors, unique patterns and embellishments. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Michael Rooker, Laci Mosley, Pierce Brosnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine, Tyler Spindel and Blake Anderson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)
(L-R) Michael Rooker, Laci Mosley, Pierce Brosnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine, Tyler Spindel and Blake Anderson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “The Out-Laws” at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023, in Los Angeles.WireImage

Dobrev’s shoe preferences lean towards modern and refined selections. Alongside her beloved pointed-toe pumps, she embraces elegant strappy sandals by Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa.

During her time off, Dobrev opts for ankle and knee-high boots from Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita, and Tommy Hilfiger. Her casual outfits often incorporate white sneakers such as Converse and Vans, as well as athletic footwear from Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

In Netflix’s latest release “The Out-Laws”, which premieres on Friday, Owen Browning, portrayed by Adam Devine, assumes the role of a conventional bank manager on the verge of marrying his beloved Parker played by Dobrev. However, chaos ensues when the notorious Ghost Bandits rob his bank during their wedding preparations. To Owen’s surprise, he suspects his newly arrived future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) to be the culprits behind the heist.

nina dobrev, amfar cannes gala 2022, best outfits, red dress
Nina Dobrev’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years
View Gallery15 Images
