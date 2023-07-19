Nina Dobrev Goes Sheer in Black Mesh Top and Balenciaga Pumps at Expedia Group’s One Key Launch

Nina Dobrev attended Expedia Group’s One Key Launch held yesterday in New York. “The Vampire Diaries” star was outfitted in an all-black ensemble comprised of a high-neck sheer mesh top with a black bra underneath and a leather high-waisted miniskirt.

Nina Dobrev at Expedia Group’s One Key Launch held in New York on July 18, 2023. Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Layered over her see-through top was a structural leather jacket in a slouchy style also made from shiny black patent leather. Dobrev toted a slouchy bright orange clutch with a chunky gold chain strap to complete the look.

A closer look at Nina Dobrev’s shoes. Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Dobrev stepped out in shiny black leather pointed-toe pumps from Balenciaga, a classic closet staple. The sophisticated pair was comprised of sharp knife-like pointed toes with an appealing suede finish. The heels also featured silver branding on the toes that diversified the simple silhouette. Thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels rounded out the set, offering Dobrev a conservative and walkable boost in height.

Nina Dobrev at Expedia Group’s One Key Launch held in New York on July 18, 2023. Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Pointed-toe pumps, of all kinds, are a closet staple in many celebrities’ closets, Dobrev’s included. Beyond Dobrev, top stars like Rita Ora, Jennifer Garner, Gabrielle Union, Tia Mowry, Paris Hilton, Jill Biden, Kerry Washington, Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Elizabeth Olsen, Sydney Sweeney and many more have been spotted sporting the tried and true footwear.

When it comes to footwear, Dobrev’s shoe style often skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

