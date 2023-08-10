×
Read Next: Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Takes a Swing In Adidas High-Tech Golf Shoes & Matching Miniskirt
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Nina Dobrev is Combat-Ready in Prada’s Lug-Soled Monolith Boots

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Nina Dobrev attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)
Nina Dobrev is Combat-Ready in Prada's Edgy, Lug-Soled Monolith Boots
Nina Dobrev is Combat-Ready in Prada's Edgy, Lug-Soled Monolith Boots
Nina Dobrev is Combat-Ready in Prada's Edgy, Lug-Soled Monolith Boots
View Gallery
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nina Dobrev showed off a pair of combat-ready boots on Instagram this week.

While posing for a mirror selfie in a new photo dump, the actress was seen wearing a set of chunky black Prada boots. Her $1,750 style — the Italian label’s popular “Monolith” boots — featured black leather uppers topped by buckled straps, accented with logo-stamped nylon pouches for a utilitarian edge.

Dobrev’s lace-up style was defined by its hefty rubber platform soles, sculpted in a lug tread silhouette. The pair’s zippered ankle pouches also elevated the style with a personalized touch, as they’re designed to store essential items and can be easily removed, based on the wearer’s mood. Aside from Dobrev’s classic black colorway, the style is also available in a range of additional hues, including white, military green and beige.

Prada 'Monolith' combat boots
Prada ‘Monolith’ combat boots in black.Prada

The “Vampire Diaries” alum styled the rebellious boots with a leather motorcycle jacket covered in strips of silver studs, layered over a gray T-shirt, a matching black leather miniskirt and a colorful printed scarf boasting a crystal-embellished trim. Other images and clips in the photo dump found Dobrev wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren denim jacket, a black one-piece swimsuit with side cutouts and a long white maxi dress paired with light pink flip-flops.

Prior to her post on Wednesday, the Canadian actress shared photos from a friend’s nuptials last weekend that saw her posing alongside other famous faces in the wedding party — including Justin Timberlake and Chelsea Handler. While Dobrev wore an off-white slip dress with nude sandals for the occasion, Handler and Timberlake suited up in light beige suiting; in continuing his go-to suiting style, the “Rock Your Body” hitmaker paired his outfit with all-white sneakers.

nina dobrev, amfar cannes gala 2022, best outfits, red dress
Nina Dobrev’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years
View Gallery15 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nina Dobrev is Combat-Ready in Prada's Edgy, Lug-Soled Monolith Boots
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad