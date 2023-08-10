Nina Dobrev is Combat-Ready in Prada’s Lug-Soled Monolith Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nina Dobrev showed off a pair of combat-ready boots on Instagram this week.

While posing for a mirror selfie in a new photo dump, the actress was seen wearing a set of chunky black Prada boots. Her $1,750 style — the Italian label’s popular “Monolith” boots — featured black leather uppers topped by buckled straps, accented with logo-stamped nylon pouches for a utilitarian edge.

Dobrev’s lace-up style was defined by its hefty rubber platform soles, sculpted in a lug tread silhouette. The pair’s zippered ankle pouches also elevated the style with a personalized touch, as they’re designed to store essential items and can be easily removed, based on the wearer’s mood. Aside from Dobrev’s classic black colorway, the style is also available in a range of additional hues, including white, military green and beige.

Prada ‘Monolith’ combat boots in black. Prada

The “Vampire Diaries” alum styled the rebellious boots with a leather motorcycle jacket covered in strips of silver studs, layered over a gray T-shirt, a matching black leather miniskirt and a colorful printed scarf boasting a crystal-embellished trim. Other images and clips in the photo dump found Dobrev wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren denim jacket, a black one-piece swimsuit with side cutouts and a long white maxi dress paired with light pink flip-flops.

Prior to her post on Wednesday, the Canadian actress shared photos from a friend’s nuptials last weekend that saw her posing alongside other famous faces in the wedding party — including Justin Timberlake and Chelsea Handler. While Dobrev wore an off-white slip dress with nude sandals for the occasion, Handler and Timberlake suited up in light beige suiting; in continuing his go-to suiting style, the “Rock Your Body” hitmaker paired his outfit with all-white sneakers.