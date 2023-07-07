Nina Dobrev on Taking Her Shoes Off at the Met Gala

Anyone who tracks fashion’s biggest night — the Met Gala — is aware that its infamous steps are something of a gauntlet for attendees, who have to pose for cameras and stop for interviews the entire walk up, all while looking impeccable, more often than not in elaborate gowns and the highest of heels.

For Nina Dobrev, those heels come off as soon as she’s inside the museum doors.

“The photos that you see on the red carpet, everyone is posed and perfect. And you go up the stairs and every step up the stairs is like, ‘Don’t fall, don’t die,'” said Dobrev. “And then the second I get to the top of the stairs and enter those doors, the shoes are off. I’m carrying them in my hand, walking barefoot. The rest of the night is basically shoeless.”

Ahead of her new film “The Out-Laws,” out now on Netflix and co-starring Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Adam Devine, the actress sat down with FN for an exclusive interview to talk about her shoe game.

Dobrev is a self-described flats girl: “I don’t do well in heels long term. For the most part, I only wear high torturous heels when my stylist makes me, because they go with the outfit and it’s a mandatory thing,” she confessed. But red carpets, fashion shows and, yes, the Met Gala have given her plenty of opportunities for a strategic, well-timed high-heels moment. Her trick? Portable ballet flats or a pair of sneakers that are usually just out of the camera’s view.

Below, more on Dobrev’s shoe game:

Favorite pair of shoes as a kid

I’m pretty sure I was just barefoot 99.9% of the time, I was like a little Bulgarian Mowgli girl.”

The shoes I wore in high school

“I did wear a lot of Converse, a lot of sneakers. I danced in high school and did drama and musical theater. And I’m pretty sure I biked to school, so it was always a running shoe of some sort.”

“It depends on the activity of the date night, obviously. If I can get away with a flat, I will. My Valentino loafers are a good example, or Valentino also makes a cute baby kitten heel. I kind of try with the kitten heel.”

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “The Out-Laws” at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

Après shoe style

“The boots that you wore on the mountain. I also have a pair of Dior snow boots that I’ve worn quite a bit and Prada makes some incredible snow boots as well.”

Favorite pair in my closet right now

“These Ralph Lauren ankle booties. They’re leather, they have a fringe on the front and a buckle, and they’re inspired by the men’s line. They have a really high heel, though, so even though they are my favorite I can’t wear them that often.”

The shoes I walk my dog in

“Running shoes, probably Nike Air Max a lot of the time.”

Dobrev on the infamous steps at the 2019 Met Gala. “The second I get to the top of the stairs and enter those doors, the shoes are off,” the actress told FN. “I’m carrying them in my hand, walking barefoot. The rest of the night is basically shoeless.” PA Images via Getty Images

First big shoe purchase

“Probably [a pair of] Stuart Weitzmans, right after I got “Vampire Diaries.” I got them in New York City. I was very young and did not have as much of a collection at the time. Comfort is my biggest priority, and they were high end but also the most comfortable shoes.”

Riskiest shoes I’ve ever worn

“Probably the shoes that I wore to the Versace show in Paris. They were high. That was back in the day when I didn’t have the confidence to say no when I was uncomfortable. I actually own them and I refuse to throw them out. They have the sentimental value of Donatella Versace and Paris. They’re in my heart with me forever.”

Dobrev at the Versace fall winter 2014 haute couture show in Paris in 2014, wearing the platform pumps she still owns. GC Images

My shoe closet

“I’m finally becoming an adult and I’m redoing my whole closest. Before it was messy teenager vibes.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and brevity.