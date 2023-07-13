Nina Dobrev Pops in Blue Alaïa Dress and White Giuseppe Zanotti Heels for ‘Good Morning America’

×
Nina Dobrev is seen in SoHo on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
nina dobrev, amfAR Gala Cannes 2022, red dress, Mônot gown
nina dobrev, shaun white, top gun, red carpet, givenchy, white gown, white tuxedo, strappy heels
Nina Dobrev was spotted in New York City on her way to ABC´s studios where she was set to appear on “Good Morning America” on July 12. The star is promoted her most recent film, “The Outlaws” where she shares the screen with Adam Devine, Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan.

Dobrev’s fashion choice proved her ability to effortlessly blend comfort and style. The actor wore an airy blue summer dress by Alaïa that exuded a relaxed yet chic vibe, perfect for the warm weather in the city. The dress featured a flattering silhouette with a sleeveless skin-fitting bodice and a breezy skirt that finished with lace-looking details on the hem.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Nina Dobrev is seen in SoHo on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 12: Nina Dobrev is seen in SoHo on July 12.GC Images

Complementing her dress, Dobrev opted for a pair of open-toed white mules that added a 50’s taste to her ensemble. The style is Giuseppe Zanotti’s Intriiigo, a $795 classy model, crafted from white patent-effect synthetic fabric and featured a leather sole embellished with golden detail and matching covered stiletto heels that stand 3.5 inches tall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Nina Dobrev is seen in SoHo on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Nina Dobrev is seen in SoHo on July 12, 2023 in New York City. GC Images

Giuseppe Zanotti is renowned for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and exquisite design, and the Intriiigo model is no exception. The white hue of the shoes perfectly complemented Dobrev’s blue dress, creating a harmonious and balanced color palette. The open-toe design added a playful element, allowing Dobrev to showcase her soft nude pedicure while embracing the city’s summer breeze.

She finished the look by adding a romantic touch, the “Le Coeur” leather shoulder bag, also by Alaïa. The $1,290 accessory is shaped like a heart, crafted in Italy from smooth leather, and rests on an adjustable metallic chain strap.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Nina Dobrev is seen on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Nina Dobrev is seen on July 12, 2023 in New York City. GC Images

During this press tour and for the past months Dobrev has been working with Hollywood celebrity stylist Kate Young who also dresses stars like Rachel Weisz, Scarlett Johanson, and Michelle Williams just to name a few.

