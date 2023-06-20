×
Nina Dobrev Looks Pretty in Pink Suit & White Hot Pumps for ‘CBS News’

Nina Dobrev Wears A Pink Suit Outside CBS In New York City Caption: Nina Dobrev wears a pink suit outside CBS in New York City. Type: Splash by Shutterstock Location: New York, United States of America Date Taken: 20 Jun 2023 UTC Global Usage: Worldwide Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
Nina Dobrev wears a pink suit outside CBS in New York City.
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
Nina Dobrev popped in a pink suit to join “CBS News” in New York City today. She made an appearance to promote her latest Netflix film, “The Out-Laws,” alongside Adam Devine, Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan.

Dobre sported a vibrant pink wool-tailored blazer jacket, highlighting its timeless collar with a lapel, double-breasted button closure and slit pockets. Accompanied by matching wide-leg trousers, the ensemble exuded a stylish and coordinated aesthetic.

Dobrev’s hair was styled down the middle allowing her tresses to flow naturally, while her accessories included simple gold hoop earrings.

The actress brought contrast to her feet in pointy pumps. Featuring white patent leather pointed toes and 4-inch heels, these shoes incorporate transparent PVC inserts that conform to the contours of the foot. Crafted in Italy, they boast a lining of cow leather and plastic, a leather insole and sole and an upper made from cow leather and plastic.

Pointy pumps have experienced a notable resurgence in recent years, becoming a favored style once again. Their sleek and elongating silhouette adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to any outfit.

Dobrev’s shoe style leans towards contemporary and polished choices. In addition to her favored pointed-toe pumps, she embraces strappy sandals from Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. During her downtime, Dobrev opts for ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita, and Tommy Hilfiger. Her casual ensembles often feature white sneakers like Converse and Vans, as well as athletic footwear from Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

“The Out-Laws” follows a bullied teenager who, sparked by a crush, finds a new circle of friends, leading to a thrilling summer of burglaries, heists, love and other adventures set in 1978 Girona. The movie will be available to stream on Netflix on July 7.

