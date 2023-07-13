×
Nikki & Brie Garcia Coordinate in Sequined Nadine Merab Gold Dress & Red Jumpsuit With 5-Inch Heels at ESPYs 2023

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: (L-R) Brie Garcia and Nikki Garcia attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Nikki and Brie Garcia brought sparkling glamour to the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Nikki arrived at the Dolby Theatre in a red sequin-embellished jumpsuit by Nadine Merab, crafted from shimmering velvet fabric and covered in hand-embroidered sequins and metallic thread embroidery. She accessorized the look with a silver-toned ring and a pair of diamond studs.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: (L-R) Brie Garcia and Nikki Garcia attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Brie Garcia and Nikki Garcia attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood.Getty Images

The television personality’s footwear was primarily hidden by the flare pant legs. However, the hot pink satin platform sole peeked through the front. The rest of the silhouette most likely consisted of an ankle strap and a block heel that was about 5 inches tall.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Nikki Garcia attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Nikki Garcia attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood.Getty Images

Brie matched her twin sister with a gold sequin-embellished midi dress from the same brand, with linked chain straps and a sweetheart neckline. She solely accessorized the look with a gold ring and thin linked bracelet.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Brie Garcia attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Brie Garcia attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood.Getty Images

The former WWE wrestler completed the look with a pair of red pumps. The patent leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that started at the ankle with a thin strap and cascaded into a square toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a block heel that was about 5 inches tall.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.

ESPY Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: Live Updates
ad