Niecy Nash Gets Romantic in Versace Trigreca Sneakers With Wife Jessica Betts in Front of Airplane

Niecy Nash and her wife, Jessica Betts, posed for a photo in front of an airplane after attending Robin Roberts’ bachelorette party on “Good Morning America” in New York yesterday. The image was posted to Nash’s Instagram Story.

On her feet, Nash laced up a pair of chunky Versace Trigreca sneakers. Crafted in neon pink and green hues, the pair featured a blooming logo-orchid print constructed of durable calf leather.

Neicy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts via her Instagram Story on Aug. 17, 2023. via Neicy Nash’s Instagram

The low-top style included raised geometric detailing, printed tongues, sleek white lace-up closures, printed Trigreca heel counters, Milan’s coordinates printed on the sides, cushy “Greca Cushioning System” rubber soles and thick tread that gave the footwear a non-slip feel. The style also included breathable mesh lining and top-stitched detailing.

Versace Trigreca sneakers. Versace

Thanks to its chunky construction, the designer footwear likely falls under the “dad sneaker” category. The footwear trend has become increasingly popular as of late thanks in part to its undeniable comfort and versatility. Within the past few years, the shoe style has reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend, capturing the attention of big names like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and even Dua Lipa.

The “Never Have I Ever” star also wore a black zip-up hoodie in an oversized style layered overtop a plunging hot pink tank top. On the bottom, the thespian donned equally baggy black sweatpants with wide legs and ample pocket room. Additionally, the “Agent Elvis” actress accessorized her look with gold jewelry.

Nash’s style has expanded beyond her talents on screen. The television host is known for stepping out in head-turning styles both onstage or attending red-carpet events. The “Reno 911” star tends to gravitate towards high-shine and vibrant silhouettes, thigh-high slit dresses and glamorous gowns with eye-catching elements. As for footwear, she tends to step out in pointed-toe pumps, height-defying platform heels or strappy-heeled sandals.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

