×
Read Next: Vince Camuto Launches New Fly365 Shoe Franchise as Company Aims to Build Men’s Category
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Niecy Nash Goes Wild in Zebra-Print Diane Von Furstenberg Wrap Dress & Platform Espadrilles at Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Los Angeles Premiere

Niecy Nash, Netflix, "Quarterback," Los Angeles, zebra print, Diane Von Furstenberg, espadrille, platform.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Donna Kelce and Travis Kelce attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Heidi Gardner attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery19 Images
Share

Niecy Nash graced the green carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Quarterback” yesterday. The “Never Have I Ever” star was outfitted in a bright purple and white zebra-printed Diane Von Furstenberg “Abigail” wrap dress.

Nash’s garment was wrapped and tied up to one side and featured a plunging neckline and a flowing skirt with a short front-facing slit.

Niecy Nash, Netflix, "Quarterback," Los Angeles, zebra print, Diane Von Furstenberg, espadrille, platform.
Niecy Nash arrives at the Los Angeles premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023.FilmMagic

Accessorizing her look, Nash toted a brown and tan monogrammed Gucci mini bag with gold hardware, bamboo strap and closure.

Lifting herself to new heights, Nash strapped into tan platform espadrille style gladiator sandal heels. The footwear was crafted out of tan leather and featured thick platform soles dotted with silver metal accents and thick straps worn across her toes and up and around her ankles, securing the shoes in place. The summery hybrid style easily gave Nash a 2 to 3-inch boost.

Niecy Nash, Netflix, "Quarterback," Los Angeles, zebra print, Diane Von Furstenberg, espadrille, platform.
A closer look at Niecy Nash’s shoes.FilmMagic

Nash’s style has expanded beyond her talents on screen. The television host is known for stepping out in head-turning styles both onstage or attending red-carpet events. The “Reno 911” star tends to gravitate towards high-shine and vibrant silhouettes, thigh-high slit dresses and glamorous gowns with eye-catching elements. As for footwear, she tends to step out in pointed-toe pumps, height-defying platform heels or strappy-heeled sandals.

Niecy Nash, Netflix, "Quarterback," Los Angeles, zebra print, Diane Von Furstenberg, espadrille, platform.
Niecy Nash arrives at the Los Angeles premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023.FilmMagic

Netflix’s new docuseries “Quarterback” gives audiences a look into the lives of some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL while detailing their every injury, loss and win during the 2022 season. The series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting July 12. The series centers around quarterbacks Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and Philadelphia Eagles’ Marcus Mariota.

PHOTOS: See all of the attendees at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Quarterback.”

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related: 

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Niecy Nash attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Niecy Nash’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery26 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Niecy Nash Goes Wild in Zebra-Print Dress at 'Quarterback' Premiere
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad