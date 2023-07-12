Niecy Nash Goes Wild in Zebra-Print Diane Von Furstenberg Wrap Dress & Platform Espadrilles at Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Los Angeles Premiere

Niecy Nash graced the green carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Quarterback” yesterday. The “Never Have I Ever” star was outfitted in a bright purple and white zebra-printed Diane Von Furstenberg “Abigail” wrap dress.

Nash’s garment was wrapped and tied up to one side and featured a plunging neckline and a flowing skirt with a short front-facing slit.

Niecy Nash arrives at the Los Angeles premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023. FilmMagic

Accessorizing her look, Nash toted a brown and tan monogrammed Gucci mini bag with gold hardware, bamboo strap and closure.

Lifting herself to new heights, Nash strapped into tan platform espadrille style gladiator sandal heels. The footwear was crafted out of tan leather and featured thick platform soles dotted with silver metal accents and thick straps worn across her toes and up and around her ankles, securing the shoes in place. The summery hybrid style easily gave Nash a 2 to 3-inch boost.

A closer look at Niecy Nash’s shoes. FilmMagic

Nash’s style has expanded beyond her talents on screen. The television host is known for stepping out in head-turning styles both onstage or attending red-carpet events. The “Reno 911” star tends to gravitate towards high-shine and vibrant silhouettes, thigh-high slit dresses and glamorous gowns with eye-catching elements. As for footwear, she tends to step out in pointed-toe pumps, height-defying platform heels or strappy-heeled sandals.

Niecy Nash arrives at the Los Angeles premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023. FilmMagic

Netflix’s new docuseries “Quarterback” gives audiences a look into the lives of some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL while detailing their every injury, loss and win during the 2022 season. The series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting July 12. The series centers around quarterbacks Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and Philadelphia Eagles’ Marcus Mariota.

