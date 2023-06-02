Niecy Nash Pops in Colorful Skirt & White Strappy Sandals at ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Niecy Nash attended the “Never Have I Ever” Season Four premiere yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “Scream Queens” star sported a flouncy black off-the-shoulder cropped top with oversized puffy sleeves and a flared trim around the neckline. The black top was worn with a playful form-fitted maxi skirt striped with bright green, red and blue hues among other shades.

Niecy Nash arrives at Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” Season Four premiere. FilmMagic

Nash accessorized her ensemble with the addition of delicate gold and silver rings encrusted with diamonds worn alongside matching gold earrings. The “Selma” actress wore her dark tresses parted down the middle and worn in voluminous face-framing curls.

Niecy Nash arrives at Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” Season Four premiere. FilmMagic

As for footwear, Nash flattered her feet with a summery pair of white gladiator sandal heels. The footwear was crafted out of vaguely shiny white leather uppers and featured rounded toes and thin crisscrossing straps. Thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished off the set, offering Nash a slight boost in height, taking her look to the next level.

A closer look at Niecy Nash’s shoes. FilmMagic

Nash’s style expands beyond her talents on screen, the television host is known for stepping out in bold styles. Whether she’s onstage or attending a red carpet event, the “Reno 911” alum will always make a statement. Nash tends to gravitate towards sparkling silhouettes, thigh-high slit dresses and glamorous gowns with eye-catching elements. For footwear, she will likely step out in pointed-toe pumps, height-defying platform heels or strappy sandals.

“Never Have I Ever” is a comedy-drama written by Mindy Kaling. After a traumatic year, a first-generation Indian-American teenager wants to improve her status at school, but friends, family, and feelings don’t make it easy for her. The show’s fourth season premieres on June 8 on Netflix and includes a star-studded cast including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Niecy Nash and Darren Barnet among others.

