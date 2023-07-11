×
Nicole Kidman Marries Sheer and Cutout Trends in Dramatic Saint Laurent Dress & Pointy Sandals at ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ London Screening

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Nicole Kidman attends the screening to launch the new Paramount+ series "Special Ops: Lioness" at Tate Britain on July 11, 2023 in London, England.
©2001 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445arrival 5/16/01 at the Los Angeles premiere of the motion picture "Moulin Rouge" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, California.In this Photo: NICOLE KIDMAN051601JR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR134807_11.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2002 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY310-828-34453-24-022002 ACADEMY AWARDS ARRIVALSNICOLE KIDMANPGPG©2004 RAMEY PHOTO (310) 828-34452002 (ARCH) (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR134811_4.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The actor Hugh Jackman and the actress Nicole Kidman during the photocall of the movie Australia, in Rome. 04 Dec 2008 Pictured: the actress Nicole Kidman during the photocall of the movie Australia, in Rome. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA641590_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cast arriving at the premiere of The Weinstein Company premiere of "Lion," held at MoMA. 16 Nov 2016 Pictured: Nicole Kidman. Photo credit: AJR Photo / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA60111_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
18 Images
Nicole Kidman wore an all-black ensemble to the London screening of her new Paramount+ series, “Special Ops: Lioness,” today. The “Eyes Wide Shut” actress wore a black floor-length gown by Saint Laurent.

Kidman’s halter dress featured a large cutout on the bodice and a striking floral applique made of a gauzy fabric just above it. The ensemble was coordinated with a pair of sheer tulle gloves that traveled up the length of Kidman’s arms, stopping at her elbows.

Nicole Kidman, "Special Ops: Lioness," London, gown, monochrome, sandal heels.
Nicole Kidman is seen at the "Special Ops: Lioness" London screening on July 11.

The thespian also carried a black clutch with gold clasp closure. Rounding out her look, Kidman wore her iconic blond locks situated into an updo with fringy pieces kept out in the front to frame her features.

As for footwear, Kidman opted for a pair of black sandal heels, making her look fully monochrome. The starlet’s footwear was crafted of black fabric with a vinyl-like finish and featured pointed toes and thin straps that crossed over Kidman’s toes, securing the shoes in place.

Nicole Kidman, "Special Ops: Lioness," London, gown, monochrome, sandal heels, nicole kidman feet,
A closer look at Nicole Kidman's shoes.

Kidman’s shoe styles often veer between the casual and undoubtedly sleek. On the red carpet, the “Stepford Wives” star typically wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals with a range of colors and embellishments, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Manolo Blahnik. Her chic off-duty style usually includes relaxed pairs with flat soles, including Celine loafers, padded Bassike sandals and Tabitha Simmons flats.

Nicole Kidman, "Special Ops: Lioness," London, gown, monochrome, sandal heels.
Nicole Kidman is seen at the "Special Ops: Lioness" London screening on July 11, 2023.

“Special Ops: Lioness” is an espionage thriller television show premiering on July 23 on Paramount+. The show follows different levels of a team that sends women around the world as undercover operatives. The show includes an impressive group of actors including Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman and Laysla de Oliveira among others.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

