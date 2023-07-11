Nicole Kidman Marries Sheer and Cutout Trends in Dramatic Saint Laurent Dress & Pointy Sandals at ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ London Screening

Nicole Kidman wore an all-black ensemble to the London screening of her new Paramount+ series, “Special Ops: Lioness,” today. The “Eyes Wide Shut” actress wore a black floor-length gown by Saint Laurent.

Kidman’s halter dress featured a large cutout on the bodice and a striking floral applique made of a gauzy fabric just above it. The ensemble was coordinated with a pair of sheer tulle gloves that traveled up the length of Kidman’s arms, stopping at her elbows.

Nicole Kidman is seen at the “Special Ops: Lioness” London screening on July 11. GC Images

The thespian also carried a black clutch with gold clasp closure. Rounding out her look, Kidman wore her iconic blond locks situated into an updo with fringy pieces kept out in the front to frame her features.

As for footwear, Kidman opted for a pair of black sandal heels, making her look fully monochrome. The starlet’s footwear was crafted of black fabric with a vinyl-like finish and featured pointed toes and thin straps that crossed over Kidman’s toes, securing the shoes in place.

A closer look at Nicole Kidman’s shoes. GC Images

Kidman’s shoe styles often veer between the casual and undoubtedly sleek. On the red carpet, the “Stepford Wives” star typically wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals with a range of colors and embellishments, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Manolo Blahnik. Her chic off-duty style usually includes relaxed pairs with flat soles, including Celine loafers, padded Bassike sandals and Tabitha Simmons flats.

Nicole Kidman is seen at the “Special Ops: Lioness” London screening on July 11, 2023. GC Images

“Special Ops: Lioness” is an espionage thriller television show premiering on July 23 on Paramount+. The show follows different levels of a team that sends women around the world as undercover operatives. The show includes an impressive group of actors including Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman and Laysla de Oliveira among others.

