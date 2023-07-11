Nicole Kidman Means Business in Ferragamo Suit and Patent Boots for ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

Nicole Kidman was sharply suited for her latest press appearance. While in London on Tuesday, she joined the cast and crew of Paramount+’s upcoming action series “Special Opps: Lioness” for a morning photocall.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a sand single breasted jacket in double structured wool, paired with matching slim tailored trousers from Ferragamo — above a low-cut white blouse.

Nicole Kidman attends the photocall for the Paramount+ series “Special Ops: Lioness” at IET London. John Phillips/Getty Images

Kidman’s attire was complete with a thin pearl ring and pearl post earrings, complete with spiked silver back studs — similarly seen in new offerings by Ross-Simons, Tiffany & Co. and Mejuri.

During the occasion, the “Big Little Lies” star also posed with co-star Zoe Saldaña, who was colorfully dressed in a gauzy deep purple midi dress and pale blue open-toed boots.

(L-R): Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman attend the photocall for the Paramount+ series “Special Ops: Lioness” at IET London. John Phillips/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Kidman slipped on a pair of brown nappa and patent leather booties from Ferragamo to smoothly finish her outfit. The “Moulin Rouge!” star’s style featured matte dark brown leather uppers, punctuated with glossy matching pointed toes. Her set was finished with curved stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, creating a sleek, geometric statement for the occasion.

A closer look at Kidman’s boots. John Phillips/Getty Images

Kidman wore these brown nappa and patent leather booties from Ferragamo’s pre-spring 2024 collection. Courtesy of Ferragamo

Kidman’s shoe styles often veer between the casual and undoubtedly sleek. On the red carpet, the “Stepford Wives” star typically wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals with a range of colors and embellishments, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Manolo Blahnik. Her chic off-duty style usually includes relaxed pairs with flat soles, including Celine loafers, padded Bassike sandals and Tabitha Simmons flats.