Nicole Kidman Means Business in Ferragamo Suit and Patent Boots for ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

Nicole Kidman, suit, suiting, gray suit, heels, high heels, pointed-toe heels, boots, brown boots, patent boots, leather boots, pointed-toe boots, stilettos, stiletto heels, pearls, pearl earrings, London, Paramount+, television, Special Ops: Lioness
©2001 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445arrival 5/16/01 at the Los Angeles premiere of the motion picture "Moulin Rouge" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, California.In this Photo: NICOLE KIDMAN051601JR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR134807_11.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2002 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY310-828-34453-24-022002 ACADEMY AWARDS ARRIVALSNICOLE KIDMANPGPG©2004 RAMEY PHOTO (310) 828-34452002 (ARCH) (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR134811_4.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The actor Hugh Jackman and the actress Nicole Kidman during the photocall of the movie Australia, in Rome. 04 Dec 2008 Pictured: the actress Nicole Kidman during the photocall of the movie Australia, in Rome. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA641590_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cast arriving at the premiere of The Weinstein Company premiere of "Lion," held at MoMA. 16 Nov 2016 Pictured: Nicole Kidman. Photo credit: AJR Photo / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA60111_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
18 Images
Share

Nicole Kidman was sharply suited for her latest press appearance. While in London on Tuesday, she joined the cast and crew of Paramount+’s upcoming action series “Special Opps: Lioness” for a morning photocall.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a sand single breasted jacket in double structured wool, paired with matching slim tailored trousers from Ferragamo — above a low-cut white blouse.

Nicole Kidman, suit, suiting, gray suit, heels, high heels, pointed-toe heels, boots, brown boots, patent boots, leather boots, pointed-toe boots, stilettos, stiletto heels, pearls, pearl earrings, London, Paramount+, television, Special Ops: Lioness
Nicole Kidman attends the photocall for the Paramount+ series “Special Ops: Lioness” at IET London.John Phillips/Getty Images

Kidman’s attire was complete with a thin pearl ring and pearl post earrings, complete with spiked silver back studs — similarly seen in new offerings by Ross-Simons, Tiffany & Co. and Mejuri.

During the occasion, the “Big Little Lies” star also posed with co-star Zoe Saldaña, who was colorfully dressed in a gauzy deep purple midi dress and pale blue open-toed boots.

Nicole Kidman, suit, suiting, gray suit, heels, high heels, pointed-toe heels, boots, brown boots, patent boots, leather boots, pointed-toe boots, stilettos, stiletto heels, pearls, pearl earrings, London, Paramount+, television, Special Ops: Lioness, Zoe Saldana
(L-R): Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman attend the photocall for the Paramount+ series “Special Ops: Lioness” at IET London.John Phillips/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Kidman slipped on a pair of brown nappa and patent leather booties from Ferragamo to smoothly finish her outfit. The “Moulin Rouge!” star’s style featured matte dark brown leather uppers, punctuated with glossy matching pointed toes. Her set was finished with curved stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, creating a sleek, geometric statement for the occasion.

Nicole Kidman, suit, suiting, gray suit, heels, high heels, pointed-toe heels, boots, brown boots, patent boots, leather boots, pointed-toe boots, stilettos, stiletto heels, pearls, pearl earrings, London, Paramount+, television, Special Ops: Lioness
A closer look at Kidman’s boots.John Phillips/Getty Images
Ferragamo, booties, boots, womens boots, Nicole Kidman
Kidman wore these brown nappa and patent leather booties from Ferragamo’s pre-spring 2024 collection.Courtesy of Ferragamo

Kidman’s shoe styles often veer between the casual and undoubtedly sleek. On the red carpet, the “Stepford Wives” star typically wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals with a range of colors and embellishments, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Manolo Blahnik. Her chic off-duty style usually includes relaxed pairs with flat soles, including Celine loafers, padded Bassike sandals and Tabitha Simmons flats.

Nicole Kidman, gown, purple gown, strapless gown, gray gown, sandals
Nicole Kidman’s Red Carpet Looks Over the Years
View Gallery18 Images
