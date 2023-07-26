Nicola Peltz Walks on the Wild Side in Snakeskin-Print Wedges During Vacation With Husband Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz-Beckham channeled Y2K style for her latest outing. The socialite and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, stepped out while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France.

While in the French Riviera town, Peltz wore a white sleeveless top with a tie front which left the bodice mostly exposed. The top featured dainty ruffle detailing. She paired the top with a micro miniskirt with a low rise that was popular in the early aughts. The actress accessorized further with black sunglasses, a hair scarf and a large brown tote bag.

Peltz and Beckham leaving Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in St. Tropez. Spread Pictures/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Peltz rounded out her look with a set of sky-high wedges. The “Bates Motel” actress’ style featured a slip-on silhouette with wide, gold snake print toe straps with rounded soles. The style was finished with thick cork soles which reached at least 4 to 5 inches of extra height. Peltz-Beckham just recently wore the same style while spending time abroad; she donned the platforms with a white strapless dress just a few days prior.

Peltz leaving Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in St. Tropez. Spread Pictures/MEGA

Peltz-Beckham’s style is often edgy and trendy. The socialite regularly favors platform-soled sandals, pumps and boots for a range of occasions, hailing from brands including Versace, Valentino, Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs. When off-duty, she can also be seen in Prada boots, low-heeled Chanel pumps and Buffalo London sneakers.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.