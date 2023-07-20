×
Nicola Peltz Vacations in Sheer Floral Miniskirt and Platform Cork Sandals With Brooklyn Beckham in Saint Tropez

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Saint Tropez, France, platforms, bikini.
Miranda Lambert in a Gabriela Cadena dress and Casadei heels
Miranda Lambert wears Alejandro Ingelmo heels at CMAs 2014
Miranda Lambert wears Palter DeLiso's Fiance platforms as she performs at the CMAs
Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham were spotted vacationing in Saint Tropez, France, today.

Peltz vacationed in a bright white strapless top paired alongside a sheer micro miniskirt featuring a pink and forest green floral print that acted as a swimsuit cover-up. Underneath it all, the thespian styled a black bikini.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Saint Tropez, France, platforms, bikini.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen at Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France on July 20th, 2023.SplashNews.com

As for accessories, Peltz toted a straw bag with deep brown leather shoulder straps paired alongside a sheer white scarf around her neck and black sunglasses featuring rectangular frames and black lenses.

Lifting herself to new heights, Peltz stepped into a pair of cork platform sandals. The “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actress’ footwear featured thick textural metallic gold straps that sat atop the star’s toes, securing the shoes in place, along with lofty platform soles made of cork. Also made of a speckled cork, the shoes were rounded out with 5-inch block heels that further elevated Peltz’s look.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Saint Tropez, France, platforms, bikini.
A closer look at Nicola Peltz’s shoes.SplashNews.com

Platforms come in all shapes and sizes. The style is loved by many stars, Peltz included. Beyond the “Bates Motel” star, platforms have recently been spotted on Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Ashley Graham, Jessica Simpson and even Shakira.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Saint Tropez, France, platforms, bikini.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen at Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France on July 20th, 2023.SplashNews.com

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles.

When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok. The star also has a penchant for platform heels, incorporating them in a myriad of her ensembles.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

