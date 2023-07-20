Nicola Peltz Vacations in Sheer Floral Miniskirt and Platform Cork Sandals With Brooklyn Beckham in Saint Tropez

Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham were spotted vacationing in Saint Tropez, France, today.

Peltz vacationed in a bright white strapless top paired alongside a sheer micro miniskirt featuring a pink and forest green floral print that acted as a swimsuit cover-up. Underneath it all, the thespian styled a black bikini.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen at Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France on July 20th, 2023. SplashNews.com

As for accessories, Peltz toted a straw bag with deep brown leather shoulder straps paired alongside a sheer white scarf around her neck and black sunglasses featuring rectangular frames and black lenses.

Lifting herself to new heights, Peltz stepped into a pair of cork platform sandals. The “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actress’ footwear featured thick textural metallic gold straps that sat atop the star’s toes, securing the shoes in place, along with lofty platform soles made of cork. Also made of a speckled cork, the shoes were rounded out with 5-inch block heels that further elevated Peltz’s look.

A closer look at Nicola Peltz’s shoes. SplashNews.com

Platforms come in all shapes and sizes. The style is loved by many stars, Peltz included. Beyond the “Bates Motel” star, platforms have recently been spotted on Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Ashley Graham, Jessica Simpson and even Shakira.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen at Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France on July 20th, 2023. SplashNews.com

