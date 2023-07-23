Nicola Peltz-Beckham Shines in Gold Cork Wedges with Brooklyn Beckham in Saint-Tropez

Nicola Peltz-Beckham brought a sky-high boost to beach dressing while vacationing in Saint-Tropez.

On Saturday, Peltz-Beckham strolled with Brooklyn and her family to Club 55, wearing a gauzy ensemble. The “Transformers” actress‘ cream dress featured a rounded strapless neckline and ankle-length skirt, paired with a matching scarf tied to the side around her neck. Her monochrome outfit was paired with thin, open gold earrings and a bracelet, as well as amber tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses and a small black tote bag with fringed trim.

(L-R): Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham walk to Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France on July 22, 2023. Spread Pictures/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Peltz-Beckham finished her outfit with a set of towering wedges. The “Bates Motel” actress’ style featured a slip-on silhouette with wide, reptilian-embossed gold toe straps atop rounded soles. The style was finished with thick cork soles, complete with horizontal ridges and a flat base that formed a triangular “wedge” silhouette — and provided her with a sharp 4 to 5-inch height boost.

A closer look at Peltz-Beckham’s wedges. Spread Pictures/MEGA

Wedges like Peltz-Beckham’s are a top summer trend, due to their bohemian appearance and balanced silhouette. Pairs with matte uppers in neutral hues, as well as the shoe’s traditional cork or jute base, are often the most popular. New pairs are regularly released in the warmer months from a range of brands, with styles launched this season from labels including Stuart Weitzman, Castañer, Kurt Geiger and Franco Sarto.

(L-R): Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham walk to Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France on July 22, 2023. Spread Pictures/MEGA

Peltz-Beckham’s style is often edgy and trendy. The socialite regularly favors platform-soled sandals, pumps and boots for a range of occasions, hailing from brands including Versace, Valentino, Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs. When off-duty, she can also be seen in Prada boots, low-heeled Chanel pumps and Buffalo London sneakers.

