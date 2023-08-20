Nicky Hilton Sharpens Blooming Floral Prints with Classic Pumps

Nicky Hilton took her love of florals to new heights this summer.

On Friday, Hilton posed on Instagram in a set of classic heels. The French Sole collaborator posed while indoors in sharp nude pumps, crafted from smooth leather with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels finished the pair with a sleek base, while remaining true to their timeless silhouette.

Hilton’s neutral footwear brought a clean base to her outfit: a short-sleeved Oscar de la Renta midi dress with a button-up bodice, cinched belt and flared skirt. The piece was printed in yellow, red, lavender, white and dark blue stripes, each overlaid with their own delicate floral pattern for a two-toned finish.

Classic heels like Hilton’s are a wardrobe staple in women’s shoe rotations, thanks to their classic pointed-toe silhouette and ability to dress up a range of ensembles. Styles with high and mid-height stiletto heels have been regularly released year-round in both closed and slingback silhouettes, cast in a range of colors and finishes. Similar pairs like Hilton’s can be seen in a range of versatile new styles from numerous brands, seen in recent collections by Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. They’ve also become go-to’s for numerous celebrities in addition to Hilton, including Angelina Jolie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cindy Crawford.

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

