Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Peplum Dress and Espadrille Wedges at Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Polo Classic

Nicky Hilton brought breezy summer style to this year’s Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

Hilton arrived to the event at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, wearing a lightweight white midi dress. The FNAA-winning star’s outfit featured a sleeveless silhouette with a sweetheart neckline, buttoned bodice and peplum waist, all covered in a pattern of dusky deep red and tonal blue printed stripes. Hilton opted to accessorize her outfit with a woven straw hat and silver watch, allowing its prints to take center stage.

Nicky Hilton attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The “Paris in Love” star also complemented her attire with Hermès’ viral “Picnic” Kelly handbag — a summer iteration of the luxury brand’s brown leather Kelly bag, featuring a woven base whimsically mimicking a picnic basket.

Nicky Hilton attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hilton strapped into a pair of espadrille wedges to finish her outfit. The French Sole designer’s style featured pale cream canvas across a set of closed toes, as well as wide straps that wrapped around her ankles for added security. The pair was complete with its titular signature: a set of raised woven raffia soles with connected heels that formed a thick “wedge”-shaped base, totaling at least 3 inches in height to provide Hilton with a subtle summer height boost.

A closer look at Hilton’s espadrille wedges. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic celebrated the start of summer with a polo match at Liberty State Park. Sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne, the 2023 event featured lawn picnics and Veuve-themed VIP tents. The occasion also drew a range of celebrity guests, including Emma Stone, Nicky Hilton, Gayle King, Lara Eurdolian, Patrick Janelle, Danai Gurira and Simone Ashley.

PHOTOS: See all the stars at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2023 in the gallery.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.