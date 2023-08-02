Nicky Hilton Goes Black & White With Cap-toe Chanel Heels in NYC

Nicky Hilton mixed trendy and timeless pieces during a recent outing. The socialite stepped out in New York City on Monday, wearing a classic look with an updated style.

Hilton paired a white sleeveless top with a black sweater draped over her shoulders. She added a long medium-wash denim maxi skirt with a center slit. Hilton accessorized with black aviator sunglasses, a silver necklace, a watch and a few rings. She also added a small black crossbody bag with a top handle.

Hilton in NYC on July 31. DK / SplashNews.com

The FNAA-winning star added sleek Chanel heels to round out the look. Her shoe featured block heels reaching about 2.5 inches. The slingback style also featured a black cap toe that met in a pointed style. The dark toe contrasted with the white leather of the rest of the heels, which were covered in Chanel logos.

Hilton in NYC on July 31. DK / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are often glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years when she first burned onto the scene. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Dior, Valentino and Chanel. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with dainty bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.