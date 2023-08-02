×
Read Next: Beyoncé Shines in Mirrored Boots and Glossy Pumps for Renaissance World Tour in Boston
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Nicky Hilton Goes Black & White With Cap-toe Chanel Heels in NYC

nicky hilton, nyc, denim maxi skirt, tank top, chanel, slingback, heels
Nicky Hilton Goes Black & White With Cap-toe Chanel Heels in NYC
Nicky Hilton Goes Black & White With Cap-toe Chanel Heels in NYC
Nicky Hilton Goes Black & White With Cap-toe Chanel Heels in NYC
Nicky Hilton Goes Black & White With Cap-toe Chanel Heels in NYC
View Gallery
View Gallery14 Images
Share

Nicky Hilton mixed trendy and timeless pieces during a recent outing. The socialite stepped out in New York City on Monday, wearing a classic look with an updated style.

Hilton paired a white sleeveless top with a black sweater draped over her shoulders. She added a long medium-wash denim maxi skirt with a center slit. Hilton accessorized with black aviator sunglasses, a silver necklace, a watch and a few rings. She also added a small black crossbody bag with a top handle.

nicky hilton, nyc, denim maxi skirt, tank top, chanel, slingback, heels
Hilton in NYC on July 31.DK / SplashNews.com

The FNAA-winning star added sleek Chanel heels to round out the look. Her shoe featured block heels reaching about 2.5 inches. The slingback style also featured a black cap toe that met in a pointed style. The dark toe contrasted with the white leather of the rest of the heels, which were covered in Chanel logos.

nicky hilton, nyc, denim maxi skirt, tank top, chanel, slingback, heels
Hilton in NYC on July 31.DK / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are often glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years when she first burned onto the scene. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Dior, Valentino and Chanel. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with dainty bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Comfortable Wedge Sandals

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

nicky hilton, nicky hilton french sole, french sole, nicky hilton style, nicky hilton fashion, nicky hilton pregnant, nicky hilton maternity style, maternity style, maternity fashion, nicky hilton shoes, sustainable fashion, french sole recycled shoes, french sole sustainable fashion, recycled materials, spring 2022, spring 2022 shoes, shoe trends, shoes
Nicky Hilton x French Sole Spring 2022 Collection
View Gallery14 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nicky Hilton Goes Black & White With Cap-toe Chanel Heels in NYC
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad