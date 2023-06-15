Exclusive: Nicky Hilton Talks Her Favorite Summer Shoes and Camp Memories at Alice + Olivia’s ‘Camp Pride’ Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicky Hilton has never shied away from color — and Alice + Olivia’s 2023 Pride party was no exception.

For the occasion, Hilton arrived in a vibrant yellow dress by designer Stacey Bendet. Her silky floor-length style featured pleated sleeves with a wrapped bodice, which flowed into a swaying lace-trimmed skirt that covered her shoes.

Nicky Hilton attends Alice + Olivia’s “Camp Pride” party in New York City on June 14, 2023. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

To elevate her ensemble’s bohemian effect, Hilton paired the piece with an array of silver and turquoise jewelry from Kendra Scott’s new “Yellow Rose” collection — including the brand’s $298 Havana statement necklace, $75 Mariah drop earrings and wide $150 Abena cuff bracelet.

Aside from her summer-worthy outfit, Hilton was also reflecting on her summer camp memories with younger sister Paris Hilton — fitting, as the party was summer camp-themed.

“My sister and I were super shy at camp, so we would leave a sign at the top of our driveway that said we were sick,” Hilton exclusively recalled for Footwear News. “And then my parents would say, ‘Why aren’t you at camp?’ and we would say the bus driver never showed up.”

(L-R): Kenzie Ziegler, Alexandra Richards, Nicky Hilton, Stacey Bendet, Aqua Parios and Ariana Debose attend Alice + Olivia’s “Camp Pride” party in New York City on June 14, 2023. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

While Hilton’s upcoming summer vacation plans are a whirlwind — including her cousin’s wedding in Aspen, in-law visits in London, a wedding in Italy and a trip to Paris — she’s not slowing down where work is concerned. In fact, she’s leaning in on her ongoing hit collection with French Sole, which she proclaims are her go-to summer shoes.

“Nicky Hilton French Sole ballet flats — [the] perfect combination of comfort and elegance,” Hilton shares. “I love the Kathy. We’re doing it in lots of fun colors, and we have a really fun color coming out in celebration of the ‘Barbie’ release movie — hint, hint!”

(L-R): Dorothy Wang, Nicky Hilton and Tina Leung attend Alice + Olivia’s “Camp Pride” party in New York City on June 14, 2023. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Alice + Olivia’s Pride party featured an “Alice + Olivia’s Camp Pride” theme, with activations and activities inspired by summer camp — including friendship bracelet stations, ping pong and snacks and refreshments from Neat Burger, ShopRunner, Ketel One Botanical, Astral Tequila, The Beach Rosé, Juneshine and Flow Water.

Guests including Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, Ariana DeBose and Dylan Mulvaney were also treated to performances by Kenzie Ziegler and Ty Sunderland to close out the evening at The Close East Lawn.