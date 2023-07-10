Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Glowing White Pedicure in Embellished Sandals & Sheer Alaïa Skirt at ‘Barbie’ World Premiere

Nicki Minaj chicly posed on the pink carpet as she attended the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The rapper collaborated with Ice Spice on the single “Barbie World” for the movie’s soundtrack, which samples Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl.”

Nicki Minaj at the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The “Super Bass” singer wore a light blue ribbed halter crop top by Alaïa and paired it with a matching wrap skirt that featured an attached black leather belt that wrapped around her waist.

Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The rapper completed the look with a pair of black sandals, showing off her white pedicure. The leather heels featured linked chain embellishments along the toe and ankle strap. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

A closer look at Nicki Minaj’s shoes. Michael Buckner for Variety

Minaj often gravitates toward glamorous pairs of footwear whether she’s in a pair of chunky slides from Off-White or Louis Vuitton or knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi or Bottega Veneta.

Minaj took a picture with Margot Robbie during the premiere. The actress walked the carpet in a black sequin-embellished gown and peep-toe sandals, which resembled the look of the 1994 Barbie doll, “Solo in the Spotlight.” Throughout the press tour, Robbie has been seen in a range of pink looks inspired by other past dolls like “Earring Magic” and “Totally Hair” Barbie.

Other stars were in attendance at the premiere including Shay Mitchell, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish. The fantasy movie follows the infamous Barbie and Ken as they leave the perfect world of Barbie Land and explore the real world with the help of humans. The film will be released in theaters worldwide on July 21.