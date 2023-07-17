Nick Jonas Revamps Summer Suiting with Brown Leather Boots at Wimbledon 2023

Nick Jonas took dapper summer style to new heights during the Wimbledon Championships.

On Sunday, the musician arrived to the Ralph Lauren Suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, taking in the fourteenth day of the Wimbledon tennis matches. For the occasion, Jonas wore a cream linen suit from the Ralph Lauren Purple Label line, featuring a sharply lapeled blazer and matching trousers. The set was layered atop a blue and white-striped shirt with a white collar for a preppy finish.

Nick Jonas arrives at the Ralph Lauren Suite on day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The Jons Brothers member’s attire was smartly finished with a black silky tie, as well as a gleaming wristwatch with a brown leather band.

(L-R): Lauren Bush Lauren, David Lauren and Nick Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren Suite on day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

When it came to shoes, Jonas slipped on a pair of brown leather boots to finish his outfit. The “Sucker” singer’s pair featured smooth uppers with faintly rounded square toes, as well as flat soles. The set was complete with short heels totaling at least one inch in height, bringing Jonas a subtle height boost during the formal occasion — while also providing a modern take to traditional suiting by wearing boots instead of a standard set of oxfords, brogues or loafers.

However, Jonas’ footwear choice also showed the ability for a range of shoes to be worn year-round in one’s wardrobe. Similarly smooth leather and suede boots are favored as an all-season staple in men’s closets, with pairs regularly released from a range of brands like Taft, Christian Louboutin and Tecovas.

The Wimbledon Championships is an annual tennis tournament held in London, England, where international players compete in matches for awards and prize money. This year’s event features a wide range of top athletes, including Noavk Djokovic, Caros Alcaraz, Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek. The 2023 occasion has also hosted an array of star guests, including the royal family, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Lily James.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Aaron enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.