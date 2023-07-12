×
Nic Shimonek’s Wife Betina Gozo Pops in Green High-Slit Rat & Boa Dress and Heels at Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Los Angeles Premiere

Betina Gozo Shimonek, Nic Shimonek, Netflix, snakeskin, gown, sandal heels, "Quarterback"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Donna Kelce and Travis Kelce attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Heidi Gardner attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Betina Gozo Shimonek popped in a vibrant green ensemble while in attendance at the Netflix premiere of “Quarterback” alongside her husband, former NFL quarterback Nic Shimonek.

Betina sported a rich lime green floor-length gown from Rat & Boa. Made of shiny satin fabric, the dress comprised a slouchy cowl neckline and a floor-sweeping skirt broken up with the addition of a leg-climbing side slit.

Betina Gozo Shimonek, Nic Shimonek, Netflix, snakeskin, gown, sandal heels, "Quarterback"
Betina Gozo Shimonek and Nic Shimonek attend the Netflix premiere of “Quarterback” at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles.Getty Images

Offering a touch of shine, the Nike global trainer sported a pair of striking geometric gold earrings. Rounding things out, the author gathered her dark tresses slicked back and up into a ponytail worn out of her face.

Betina Gozo Shimonek, Nic Shimonek, Netflix, snakeskin, gown, sandal heels, "Quarterback"
(L-R) Betina Gozo Shimonek, Nic Shimonek, Patrick Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes attend the Netflix premiere of “Quarterback” at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles.Getty Images for Netflix

Although they weren’t visible, it’s likely Betina wore some sort of heeled sandal. The style was likely cast in a color that coordinated with the coach’s ensemble and featured a strappy construction with stiletto heels. As the weather grows warmer, many celebrities are adopting sandal heels into their wardrobes for both formal and casual occasions.

In a more neutral-leaning look, Nic sported an all-black suit featuring a structural black blazer worn with nothing on layered under it. The suiting look was finished off with pleated tailored trousers. The former athlete’s shoes were also not visible but it’s probable he wore a pair of dress shoes, likely in a neutral black or brown tone.

Netflix’s new docuseries “Quarterback” gives audiences a look into the lives of some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL while detailing their every injury, loss and win during the 2022 season. The series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting July 12. The series centers around quarterbacks Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and Philadelphia Eagles’ Marcus Mariota.

PHOTOS: See all of the attendees at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Quarterback.”

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
