New Jeans’ Hanni Gleams in Stiletto Sandals for Chaumet’s ‘Bee My Love’ Pop-Up Opening

Hanni brought classic elegance to Chaumet’s pop-up opening this week.

On Tuesday, the New Jeans member arrived to the French fine jewelry brand’s Shinsegae Department Store pop-up store opening in Seoul, South Korea — notably themed around its new “Bee My Love” spring collection. For the occasion, Hanni — who’s also one of the label’s brand ambassadors — slipped on a set of glossy black sandals with squared soles.

New Jeans’ Hanni attends Chaumet’s “Bee My Love” pop-up store opening at Shinsegae Department Store in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 8, 2023. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

The musician’s patent leather style featured thin stiletto heels for a slick edge, topped by thin toe and slingback straps for a minimalist finish. The style further elevated the “Attention” singer’s ensemble: a sleeveless white minidress, accented by a faintly flared hem, structured bodice and silky black trim.

A closer look at Hanni’s sandals. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Hanni’s timeless attire was given a glamorous finish from a range of Chaumet’s “Bee My Love” jewelry in white gold and diamonds, including its $13,250 hoop earrings and thin $12,300 bracelet. Her outfit also received a bejeweled flair with layered Chaumet rings, as well as layered necklaces from the same “Bee My Love” line: a small $3,450 pendant necklace, $3,550 horizontal pendant necklace and medium $6,250 pendant necklace.

The musician’s ensemble for Chaumet’s pop-up opening also fit into New Jeans’ neutral color scheme from their performance at Lollapalooza’s 2023 music festival – where the South Korean girl group performed a range of songs, including their hits “Super Shy,” “ETA” and “Hype Boy.”

Hanni favors height-boosting footwear with a grungy edge. During public appearances, the singer can often be seen in black platform heels and lace-up boots from Saint Laurent, Demonia and Coperni. Her performance shoes frequently include combat-style boots and sneakers from a range of labels, including Timberland, Haruta and Bape. When off-duty, however, Hanni’s footwear spans a wide variety of styles, including Loewe mules, Nike sneakers, Coperni boots and Gucci loafers.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.