Nelly Furtado Goes Grunge in Balenciaga’s Mesh Runner Sneakers

Nelly Furtado brought sporty ’90s style to the streets this week.

On Wednesday, Furtado stepped out in New York City in a casually slick outfit. The “Eat Your Man” singer’s attire featured a cropped white crewneck tank top in a ribbed knit, which she paired with a set of boxy blue jeans; in fact, her trousers feature a two-toned finish, hip cutouts and an asymmetric closure, creating an elevated take on the classic denim style.

Nelly Furtado walks in New York City on Aug. 2, 2023.MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Furtado opted to complement her outfit with a set of wide-framed white sunglasses, gleaming gold hoop earrings and an onyx-beaded bracelet. The musician further elevated her outfit with two delicate necklaces: a gold chain strung with a metal orb, as well as a silver style with a diamond-coated star pendant.

When it came to footwear, the “Like A Bird” singer laced into ’90s-inspired Balenciaga sneakers to finish her outfit. Her $1,150 Runner style featured a round-toed silhouette with a black mesh base and thin matching nylon paneling, which featured a worn-out texture for a vintage effect. The lace-up style was complete with textured rubber outsoles for added traction, while a range of graphics — including shoe sizes printed on the tip of each toe — brought the set a streetwear edge.

Balenciaga’s men’s Runner sneakers.Courtesy of Balenciaga

Furtado’s sneaker style leaned into the mesh-based running shoe styles used in athletic activities in the ’90s and early 2000’s, originating from brands like Asics and Skechers. Favored for their practical heights, smooth materials and light weight, the same silhouette has been adopted today during the era’s aesthetic resurgence from a wide range of brands, including the aforementioned Balenciaga — as well as labels like Valentino, APL and Salomon.

A closer look at Furtado’s sneakers.MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Furtado’s shoe style is relaxed and glamorous. For formal occasions, the singer prefers pumps and open-toed sandals in a range of hues, hailing from labels including Christian Louboutin. While off-duty and onstage, she can also be seen in low-top sneakers by Nike, Asics and Onitsuka Tiger, as well.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Balenciaga Resort 2024 Collection
