NCT’s Taeyong Channels the ’90s in Black Leather Dress Shoes at Loewe’s Fall 2023 Presentation

NCT’s Taeyong attended Loewe’s fall 2023 presentation held yesterday in Seoul.

On his feet, the “Kick It” singer stepped into black leather dress shoes. The sleek pair was crafted of patent black leather, imparting a glossy finish, with a laceless silhouette and rounded, almost exaggerated bulbous toes. The footwear was stacked atop short rectangular block heels.

Taeyong of boy band NCT is seen at Loewe’s 2023 fall presentation WireImage

Thanks to its lack of laces, the dress shoes were easy to get on and off. Black dress shoes are a classic go-to style in many celebrities’ wardrobes, even for K-Pop idols like Taeyong.

A closer look at Taeyong’s shoes. WireImage

The “Cherry Bomb” singer was outfitted in a silver metallic button-down, channeling the ’90s, in a slightly oversized style layered overtop a plain white tee. On the bottom, Taeyong donned a pair of baggy black slacks. Rounding out his look, the performer toted a camel-colored leather bucket bag and donned a silver Loewe logo necklace.

Taeyong of boy band NCT is seen at Loewe’s 2023 fall presentation WireImage

Comprised of over 20 members, NCT is divided into five different sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and NCT DoJaeJung. The group debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment with double digital singles “The 7th Sense” and “Without You.” Beyond the boy band, Taeyong also participates in solo work. In fact, the South Korean star released his debut solo album titled “Shalala” on June 5.

This isn’t the singer’s first soiree with Loewe. In fact, in June of this year, the K-Pop star was named a brand ambassador for the prolific design house. In hindsight, the union was a no-brainer given the rapper’s affinity for Loewe.

The “Shalala” singer is just one of many K-Pop acts to be given ambassadorship status by luxury brands. Top stars from the industry including BTS and Blackpink have partnered with big names in fashion, from Dior to Louis Vuitton, bridging the gap between high fashion and the South Korean pop industry.

