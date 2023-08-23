×
Read Next: Industry Moves: Rothy’s Taps Shaheen Mufti as VP of Retail + More News
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

NCT’s Taeyong Channels the ’90s in Black Leather Dress Shoes at Loewe’s Fall 2023 Presentation

Taeyong, K-Pop, Loewe, dress shoes, designer Seoul.
Lucas Wong of NCT leaves the Burberry showBurberry show, Departures, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019
Jisoo of Blackpink leaves the Burberry showBurberry show, Departures, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019Wearing Burberry
Sunmi in the front rowPrada show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 18 Sep 2019
Blackpink - Rose in the front rowSaint Laurent show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 24 Sep 2019
View Gallery
View Gallery7 Images
Share

NCT’s Taeyong attended Loewe’s fall 2023 presentation held yesterday in Seoul.

On his feet, the “Kick It” singer stepped into black leather dress shoes. The sleek pair was crafted of patent black leather, imparting a glossy finish, with a laceless silhouette and rounded, almost exaggerated bulbous toes. The footwear was stacked atop short rectangular block heels.

Taeyong, K-Pop, Loewe, dress shoes, designer Seoul.
Taeyong of boy band NCT is seen at Loewe’s 2023 fall presentationWireImage

Thanks to its lack of laces, the dress shoes were easy to get on and off. Black dress shoes are a classic go-to style in many celebrities’ wardrobes, even for K-Pop idols like Taeyong.

Taeyong, K-Pop, Loewe, dress shoes, designer Seoul.
A closer look at Taeyong’s shoes.WireImage

The “Cherry Bomb” singer was outfitted in a silver metallic button-down, channeling the ’90s, in a slightly oversized style layered overtop a plain white tee. On the bottom, Taeyong donned a pair of baggy black slacks. Rounding out his look, the performer toted a camel-colored leather bucket bag and donned a silver Loewe logo necklace.

Taeyong, K-Pop, Loewe, dress shoes, designer Seoul.
Taeyong of boy band NCT is seen at Loewe’s 2023 fall presentation WireImage

Comprised of over 20 members, NCT is divided into five different sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and NCT DoJaeJung. The group debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment with double digital singles “The 7th Sense” and “Without You.” Beyond the boy band, Taeyong also participates in solo work. In fact, the South Korean star released his debut solo album titled “Shalala” on June 5.

This isn’t the singer’s first soiree with Loewe. In fact, in June of this year, the K-Pop star was named a brand ambassador for the prolific design house. In hindsight, the union was a no-brainer given the rapper’s affinity for Loewe.

The “Shalala” singer is just one of many K-Pop acts to be given ambassadorship status by luxury brands. Top stars from the industry including BTS and Blackpink have partnered with big names in fashion, from Dior to Louis Vuitton, bridging the gap between high fashion and the South Korean pop industry.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers

Best Slides for Men

Loewe Fall 2022 Collection at Paris Fashion Week
View Gallery1 Image
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Taeyong Commands Attention at Loewe's Fall 2023 Presentation
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad