Read Next: Kate Middleton Makes Monochrome Statement in Ornate Teal Coat Dress and Matching Aquazzura Pumps at Trooping the Color Parade
NCT’s Doyoung Shines in Crystalized Suit and Leather Dress Shoes at Dolce & Gabbana’s Men’s Show During Milan Fashion Week

Doyoung is seen attending Dolce & Gabbana's menswear spring 2024 show during the Milan fashion week on June 17, 2023 in Milan.
NCT’s Doyoung was spotted attending Dolce and Gabbana’s spring 2024 menswear show in Milan o.

The “Perfume” singer was clad in a sharp suit set, likely from Dolce and Gabbana, comprised of a slightly oversized blazer and breezy pleated trousers. Both pieces were heavily embellished with crystallized detailing, also in black, that gave the K-Pop sensation’s look a shiny finish. The suit was boxy but in an appealing structural way.

Doyoung is seen attending Dolce & Gabbana’s menswear spring 2024 show during the Milan fashion week on June 17, 2023 in Milan.GC Images

Earlier this year in late May, Doyoung also attended Dolce and Gabbana’s ‘DG Logo Bag’ launch event at the Italian brand’s flagship store in Seoul.

On the footwear front, the singer stepped out in black leather dress shoes. The sleek pair was crafted of patent black leather, hence the shiny appearance, with a laceless silhouette and sharp pointed toes. The footwear was stacked atop short rectangular block heels, offering Doyoung a little lift.

Thanks to the lack of laces, the style was easy to slip on and off. Classic black dress shoes are commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, even K-Pop idols like Doyoung. Unlike loafers, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

A closer look at Doyoung’s shoes.GC Images

The “Sticker” singer and his group are just one of many K-Pop acts to be given ambassadorship status by luxury brands. Top stars from BTS, Blackpink, NewJeans, Big Bang, Astro, Aespa, IU, NCT’s Jeno, Hyuna and EXO have partnered with big names in fashion, from Dior to Louis Vuitton, bridging the gap between high fashion and the South Korean pop industry.

Backed by fiercely loyal fanbases, South Korean idols bring star power to just about any brand they touch.

Doyoung is seen attending Dolce & Gabbana’s menswear spring 2024 show during the Milan fashion week on June 17, 2023 in Milan.GC Images

PHOTOS: See how K-Pop idols dominate the front row at fashion week.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

NCT's Doyoung Suits Up at Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2024 Menswear Show
